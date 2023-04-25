'Honey Boo Boo' 's Alana Thompson Channels Her Pageant Past with Pink Prom Dress: See the Photos 

The former Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star checked off another high school milestone last weekend wearing a show-stopping gown

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 04:44 PM
Honey Boo Boo prom
Photo: Getty; MEGA

Alana Thompson is all grown up, but she still knows how to bring the bling like she did during her pageant days.

Last weekend, the 17-year-old, most commonly known by her television moniker Honey Boo Boo, attended her high school's senior prom with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, as her date. She also had the support of her mom, Mama June Shannon, and her new husband, Justin Stroud, who posed with Thompson for her prom photos.

With a fabulous sense of fashion, Thompson decided to wear a pink mermaid gown with tons of beading down the bodice and circle train. She teamed her prom dress with pink makeup that matched her manicure too.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo Child" Holler visits "Extra" at The Grove on January 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California
Noel Vasquez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also showed love to her voluminous wig on Instagram, writing, "If y'all ain't booking @jhanaecoleman then what are you doing ? 🤩 she did tf outta my sh-t! wig from @glamxtencollection ❤️."

For fans who've been following the teen since her younger years, the flashy ensemble may have looked familiar, drawing similarities to the costumes she used to wear on TLC's pageantry series Toddlers & Tiaras and her spinoff show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, both of which skyrocketed Thompson into childhood stardom.

Alana Thompson Competes in "The Sparkle & Shine Pageant"

Thompson, though, has been navigating her style with a more mature outlook.

At 15, she debuted a whole new look while fronting a spread for Teen Vogue in 2021. The editorial photo shoot showcased Thompson in spunky yet grown-up looks: she posed in a checkered sequin dress, as well as a sophisticated trench coat with two-toned stockings. She also rocked a neon green tulle ball gown for a stunning portrait.

And in most of the photos, Thompson posed with barely any makeup on, showcasing her natural beauty.

"I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I'm not anymore," she told Teen Vogue at the time.

Related Articles
CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Versace (Right Off the Runway!) for Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Women’s Health May/June issue, featuring Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Poses Nude on the Cover of 'Women's Health' to Show the Beauty of Her Vitiligo: 'Inspiration'
Honey Boo Boo is all grown up as she attends her high school Prom
Honey Boo Boo Goes to Prom! See Alana Thompson All Glammed Up Beside Mama June Shannon
simone biles
Simone Biles Proves She's Unbothered About Haters Commenting on Her Wedding-Day Hairstyle: 'IDC'
Molly Sims, YSE Beauty products
Molly Sims Launches Yse Beauty and Gets Candid About Skin Setbacks That Inspired Her Brand (Exclusive)
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Gushes Over New Husband Elliot Grainge in Glam Wedding Instagrams: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
miley cyrus hair changes
Miley Cyrus Is Switching Up Her Hair for Spring — See Her New Darker 'Do
Sharon Osbourne attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood
Sharon Osbourne Reveals She's Given Up Plastic Surgery: 'I Pushed It Too Far'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Bella Hadid Wishes Sister Gigi a Happy Birthday: 'My Most Favorite Chilling Partner'
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
They Bring the Style Like! Get a Breakdown of Blackpink's Coachella Looks from Their Headlining Performance
Lionel Richie and Benjamin and Joel Madden from Sofia Richie's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrZwH5TuvxP/. Joel Madden/Instagram
Lionel Richie Coordinates with Joel and Benji Madden in Black-Tie Looks for Daughter Sofia's Wedding 
Victoria and David Beckham Twin in Denim
Victoria Beckham Teases Husband David After Twinning in Head-to-Toe Denim: 'I Got Dressed First'
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Wear Matching Rings on Red Carpet After Obtaining Marriage License
simone biles
Simone Biles Reveals She'll Wear 4 Different Dresses for Upcoming Destination Wedding to Jonathan Owens
Sofia Richie wedding earrings. https://www.instagram.com/nicolerichie/?hl=en. Sofia Richie/Instagram
Nicole Richie Designed Custom Bridal Diamond Earrings for Sister Sofia: 'A Moment I Will Never Forget'
simone biles
Simone Biles Reveals Where She Got Her Dress for Her Courthouse Wedding — and It's Only $119!