'Honey Boo Boo' 's Alana Thompson Channels Her Pageant Past with Pink Prom Dress: See the Photos 

Alana Thompson is all grown up, but she still knows how to bring the bling like she did during her pageant days.

Last weekend, the 17-year-old, most commonly known by her television moniker Honey Boo Boo, attended her high school's senior prom with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, as her date. She also had the support of her mom, Mama June Shannon, and her new husband, Justin Stroud, who posed with Thompson for her prom photos.

With a fabulous sense of fashion, Thompson decided to wear a pink mermaid gown with tons of beading down the bodice and circle train. She teamed her prom dress with pink makeup that matched her manicure too.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also showed love to her voluminous wig on Instagram, writing, "If y'all ain't booking @jhanaecoleman then what are you doing ? 🤩 she did tf outta my sh-t! wig from @glamxtencollection ❤️."

For fans who've been following the teen since her younger years, the flashy ensemble may have looked familiar, drawing similarities to the costumes she used to wear on TLC's pageantry series Toddlers & Tiaras and her spinoff show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, both of which skyrocketed Thompson into childhood stardom.

Thompson, though, has been navigating her style with a more mature outlook.

At 15, she debuted a whole new look while fronting a spread for Teen Vogue in 2021. The editorial photo shoot showcased Thompson in spunky yet grown-up looks: she posed in a checkered sequin dress, as well as a sophisticated trench coat with two-toned stockings. She also rocked a neon green tulle ball gown for a stunning portrait.

And in most of the photos, Thompson posed with barely any makeup on, showcasing her natural beauty.

"I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I'm not anymore," she told Teen Vogue at the time.