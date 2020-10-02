Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These $20 Compression Leggings ‘The Greatest Leggings I’ve Ever Owned’

Leggings: We work out in them, we lounge in them, and heck, at this point in 2020, we’re practically living in them. While styles from expensive name brands have earned top spots in our wardrobes thanks to their curve-enhancing fits, buttery-soft fabrics, and high-tech details, there’s another pair of leggings that check all of these boxes and more — and you can shop them for just $20 on Amazon.