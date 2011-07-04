Hollywood's Hottest Summer Nail Trends

From on-point neutrals to brand-new brights, get your hands on the latest manicure looks from trendsetters like Fergie and Jennifer Hudson
By Katherine Kluznik Rentmeester and Christie Larusso July 04, 2011 10:00 AM

HALF MOONS

Having already experimented with her hair color, shakes up neutral nails this season by detailing her pointy beige tips with a touch of black.

FLAMING RED

ignites her look with tips painted an orangey-red color. Closely cropping her nails keeps the fiery hue contained and classic.

NEON DESIGN

Nicole Scherzinger has a bright idea, highlighting her neon fingertips with contrasting black-and-white patterns.

POWDER BLUE

Staving off beauty boredom, freshen up her manicure with a sweep of pale polish in an out-of-the-blue hue.

TANGERINE

She may act timid on Glee, but Jayma Mays doesn’t shy away from color on the red carpet, putting the squeeze on her rainbow-striped frock with tips dipped in this season’s hottest shade: vivid orange.

WHITE HOT

It’s a white-out for songstress Ciara, who matches her standout manicure to her summer wardrobe for a clean and crisp look.

STUDDED LEATHER-RED TIPS

The “Bad Romance” breaks hearts with her shiny red tips filed into fierce dagger-like shapes – and topped off with serious studs.

TWO-TONE TIPS

has her finger on the pulse of the season’s newest nail trend, painting her nails complementary shades.

NEON RED

This red almost outshines herself! The high-wattage star paints her fingernails in a bright take on the already bold color.

NEW NUDE

not shy about going nude on the red carpet, putting her signature spin on the perfect warm beige by shaping her nails into long ovals.

PEARLY PASSION

tempers purple’s outrageous attitude by choosing pearly polish in a soft lilac tone.

JADE

Going green has never looked more stylish than when Saoirse Ronan paints her fingers in the flattering verdant shade.

CHOCOLATE DROP

British mega-star – and new X-Factor judge – Cheryl Cole blows a chocolate kiss with nails painted bittersweet brown.

COTTON CANDY

is sweet on flossy pink polish – adding a feminine touch to her black-and-white neutrals.

GUNMETAL

paints her nails in the most universal of metallics, a reflective gray that can work with almost any ensemble.

CEMENT

Whether it’s New York’s asphalt jungle or the sidewalks of L.A., stars like AnnaLynne McCord are hitting the pavement with lacquer inspired by its gray hue.

FRESH CARNATION

The gets in the matrimonial mood by painting her nails in a blushing pink color that perfectly counterbalances a summertime bronze.

