Hollywood's Hottest Summer Nail Trends
HALF MOONS
Having already experimented with her hair color, shakes up neutral nails this season by detailing her pointy beige tips with a touch of black.
FLAMING RED
ignites her look with tips painted an orangey-red color. Closely cropping her nails keeps the fiery hue contained and classic.
NEON DESIGN
Nicole Scherzinger has a bright idea, highlighting her neon fingertips with contrasting black-and-white patterns.
POWDER BLUE
Staving off beauty boredom, freshen up her manicure with a sweep of pale polish in an out-of-the-blue hue.
TANGERINE
She may act timid on Glee, but Jayma Mays doesn’t shy away from color on the red carpet, putting the squeeze on her rainbow-striped frock with tips dipped in this season’s hottest shade: vivid orange.
WHITE HOT
It’s a white-out for songstress Ciara, who matches her standout manicure to her summer wardrobe for a clean and crisp look.
STUDDED LEATHER-RED TIPS
The “Bad Romance” breaks hearts with her shiny red tips filed into fierce dagger-like shapes – and topped off with serious studs.
TWO-TONE TIPS
has her finger on the pulse of the season’s newest nail trend, painting her nails complementary shades.
NEON RED
This red almost outshines herself! The high-wattage star paints her fingernails in a bright take on the already bold color.
NEW NUDE
not shy about going nude on the red carpet, putting her signature spin on the perfect warm beige by shaping her nails into long ovals.
PEARLY PASSION
tempers purple’s outrageous attitude by choosing pearly polish in a soft lilac tone.
JADE
Going green has never looked more stylish than when Saoirse Ronan paints her fingers in the flattering verdant shade.
CHOCOLATE DROP
British mega-star – and new X-Factor judge – Cheryl Cole blows a chocolate kiss with nails painted bittersweet brown.
COTTON CANDY
is sweet on flossy pink polish – adding a feminine touch to her black-and-white neutrals.
GUNMETAL
paints her nails in the most universal of metallics, a reflective gray that can work with almost any ensemble.
CEMENT
Whether it’s New York’s asphalt jungle or the sidewalks of L.A., stars like AnnaLynne McCord are hitting the pavement with lacquer inspired by its gray hue.
FRESH CARNATION
The gets in the matrimonial mood by painting her nails in a blushing pink color that perfectly counterbalances a summertime bronze.