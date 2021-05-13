Jewelry Designer Orianne Collins Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping Shoe Closet: VIDEO

Orianne, whose 2008 divorce settlement from ex Phil Collins broke records, shares the surprising charitable twist behind her shoe-shopping habit

Orianne Collins' closet is much more than just a room to store her luxe designer shoe collection. The space is a reminder of her ability to walk, after complications from a 2014 surgery to fix a slipped disk left the OC Jewellery founder paralyzed from the neck down. (She's since regained mobility.)

"For me, shoes mean walking… it's super important because walking, for me, is what I'm fighting for every day," the Swiss jewelry designer said in a new video for PeopleTV's Hollywood at Home series.

After being told by her doctors that she would never walk again, she proved them wrong and climbed the Breithorn mountain three years later. Collins (whose first split from ex-husband musician Phil Collins resulted the biggest divorce settlement in British legal history) launched the Never Give Up Foundation to help other patients with spinal cord injuries receive the care and support they need.

Now, every time the designer buys herself a new pair of shoes, she donates to the organization. And as someone who's been "in love with shoes and handbags all my life," Collins has accumulated quite the accessories collection.

In the video, Collins takes PEOPLE inside her Fort Lauderdale home (which was not involved in the contentious legal battle with her ex last year) to show off her rocker-chic all-black closet. The majority of the rows and rows of designer shoes include plenty of her favorite functional style: boots embellished with everything from studs and spikes, to buckles and gems.

She also shared the backstory behind two pairs of shoes displayed in glass cases, that hold special sentimental value. The first are black Dolce & Gabbana sneakers she was wearing when she took her first steps after being paralyzed.

"[They] are very important to me," she says. "As you can see, I used them so much that the front is gone."

Collins' second pair of framed sneakers are white Dolce & Gabbana low tops with gold laces, custom painted by her friend, Brazilian artist Ramero Britto. The jewelry designer says the colorful kicks are too "cool to wear" — so she framed them instead!