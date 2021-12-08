Holly Madison dated Hugh Hefner and lived in the Playboy mansion from 2001 to 2008.

Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner 'Flipped Out' When She Cut Her Hair: He 'Said It Made Me Look Old'

Holly Madison is giving fans a glimpse into the not-so glamorous side of her life as a Playboy Bunny.

In the new A&E documentary series Secrets of Playboy, which aims to unveil the "hidden truths" behind the empire helmed by Hugh Hefner — who died in 2017 — Madison, 41, recalls a time she says she was severely reprimanded by Hefner for cutting her hair.

Madison, who dated Hefner from 2001 to 2008, says it all transpired when she found herself at a breaking point due to the pressure she felt living such a high profile life.

"I was only six months in when I kind of broke under that pressure — being made to feel like I need to look exactly like everybody else," Madison says of other models and Playboy Playmates in a new teaser. Madison lived at the Playboy mansion and starred in the series Girls Next Door, which followed her and Hefner's other girlfriends: Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt. She was also featured in the magazine multiple times.

"My hair was really long naturally, and I was just like I'm going to chop my hair off so I can at least look different," Madison says.

Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner | Credit: Laurence Cottrell/FilmMagic

However, when she revealed her knew look, Madison says Hefner wasn't pleased.

"He flipped out on me," Madison says of Hefner in the clip. "He was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard and cheap."

In the docuseries, Hefner's friend Jonathan Baker backs up Madison's claim, sharing: "He was very upset about it... yep, his world."

Madison's hair wasn't the only thing to upset Hefner.

Marquardt, 48, says Madison wasn't allowed to do things like wear red lipstick — despite Hefner's other girlfriends being able to do so.

"Hef would be pretty abrasive in the way he said things to Holly," Marquardt says. "She came down with red lipstick one time and he flipped out and said he hated red lipstick on girls... even though other people could wear red lipstick and it didn't seem to bother him."

Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner Holly Madison, Hugh Hefner | Credit: Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Marquardt says Madison was visibly struggling with Hefner's treatment as she noticed she "was getting depressed and her demeanor started to change."

Madison shares in the series that she felt trapped and in this "cycle of gross things and I didn't know what to do."

Madison eventually left the mansion in 2008 and spoke out about her experience in her 2015 book: Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny.

In addition to Madison, the 10-part series will feature interviews from former "Bunny Mother" PJ Masten, former Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia, Hefner's personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum, Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor as well as other former Playmates.