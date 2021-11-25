Holiday Trends to Try
You already were planning to wear velvet, sequins and other embellishment to your holiday gatherings — but we've got the absolute cutest styles to try right now
Embellishment
Leave your comfort zone without leaving the comfort zone by adding some embellishment to an easy-to-wear item (like Mindy's tie blazer, a soft sweater or a flat).
Celeb Inspo: Mindy Kaling in holiCHIC by Megha Rao.
A rhinestone-adorned flat will be your holiday footwear MVP.
Buy It! INC International Concepts Embellished Flats, $79.50; macys.com
Sparkle is essential to any holiday look, whether that's a little glitter on your lids or full-out glam, like the rhinestones on this pretty (and cozy) emerald-colored cardi.
Buy It! Embellished faux button-up cardigan, $108; express.com
The crowning touch (literally) to the perfect holiday outfit? A headband with some pretty pizzazz.
Buy It! Lele Sadoughi October Opal and Crystal Headband, $195; lelesadoughi.com
Sequins
It's sequins season! Go head-to-toe or just add a pop of shimmer to your outfit with a top or skirt.
Celeb Inspo: America Ferrera in HVN and Tracee Ellis Ross in Dries Van Noten.
Add this balloon sleeve top with a silver or champagne colored pant (think satin!) for a cool and sophisticated monochromatic look.
Buy It! H&M Sequined Crop Blouse, $29.99; hm.com
This black skirt will be your holiday go-to. Wear it with a sweater and flats or go formal with a silk blouse or sequin blazer and festive heels.
Buy It! Express Sequin Wrap Front Side Tie Skirt, (orig. $78) $46.80; express.com
The combination of this deep rich hue combined with the relaxed fit creates an understated yet eye-catching look.
Buy It! Zara Limited Edition Sequin Dress, $89.90; zara.com
Satin
This lustrous fabric looks luxe even in the simplest styles. Opt for a jewel tone for some unexpected (but very festive) holiday cheer.
Celeb Inspo: Jennifer Hudson in AZ Factory and Lea Michele in Alice + Olivia.
An elegant off-the-shoulder a-line dress in a gorgeous fuschia is sure to steal the spotlight at any holiday party.
Buy It! Amsale Draped Satin One Shoulder Dress, $385; saksfifthavenue.com
For a classic but cool look, pair these chic (and comfy!) joggers with a black turtleneck and pumps. Or dial it up with a sequin blazer!
Buy It! 4th & Reckless "Ria" Satin Joggers, $50; nordstrom.com
Dress it up or down, this slip skirt pairs with everything and the rich plum color is perfect for the holidays.
Buy It! Boden Seam Detail Midi Skirt, $160; bodenusa.com
Feathers
A little feather trim adds a flirty vibe and can transform a seasonal staple into a statement.
Celeb Inspo: Issa Rae in Rokh and Dakota Fanning in Gucci.
This halter is head-turning but surprisingly wearable, and looks cute with anything from jeans to a wide-leg trouser.
Buy It! Ramy Brook Halter Top, $365; shopbop.com
Take a cue from Carrie Bradshaw in this fun and feminine skirt. Add a cream cashmere sweater and a pair of sleek slingbacks to crate a polished and wearable version of this Sex and The City-inspired look.
Buy It! Antonio Melani x Nicola Bathie Meredith Sequined Feather Trim Maxi Skirt, $199; dillards.com
Faux leather leggings with feathers? You heard us. Pair them with a silky camisole for a night out or with an oversized chunky sweater and flats for day.
Buy It! Commando Faux Leather Feather Crop Flare Pants, $298; wearcommando.com
Velvet
Updated silhouettes like a puff sleeve or tailored suit make everyone's favorite festive fabric
Celeb Inspo: Mindy Kaling in Autumn Adeigbo and Gwyneth Paltrow in Gucci.
Nothing's more classic than a black blazer. Update your favorite this season with a velvet version.
Buy It! Banana Republic Easy Velvet Blazer, $250; bananarepublic.com
Cherry red velvet screams holiday cheer. For an extra cheerful look, add a matching blazer or coordinating red blouse.
Buy It! J.Crew Full-length Straight Leg Velvet Pants, (orig. $168) $129.50; j.crew.com
A cobalt grey is a cool and flattering alternative to basic black — it's just as versatile and looks great for day or nighttime.
Buy It! Fraiche by J Velvet Faux Wrap Dress, $99; nordstrom.com