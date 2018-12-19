Holiday Packing Guide: One Beauty Editor's Staycation Essentials

Who: Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor

Destination: My Apartment

I moved to N.Y.C. over a decade ago, and every mid-December I have been among the hoards of faux New Yorkers navigating luggage by plane, train and automobile to get *home.

(*Home being Boston, Mass.)

You’ll be happy to know that this year I will not be knocking you over with my suitcase while you watch a bunch of teens perform a Holiday-themed “Show Time” on the A/C train. Nope! This year, I will be staying put in my apartment.

What spurred the break in tradition? I am a dog mom to a beautiful English Bulldog, Bowie, who should probably not fly (most brachycephalic dog breeds have been banned from flights) and at 25 pounds, exceeds the weight limit for a traveling pet on Amtrak.

So, he and I are going to snuggle up on my couch for a week straight. And while I can’t think of anything more low-key, I clicked “buy” on the below items in hopes of reaching peak relaxation mode.

Buy It! Rituals The Ritual of Yalda Bath Bombs, $21.50; rituals.com

Now that I finally have a bath tub big enough for a proper soak, I am hoping to get in on this bath bomb craze before the bubble bursts! This fizzy, antioxidant-rich pomegranate and watermelon-infused trio seems totally my speed.

Buy It! Eberjey Gisele Long Pajama Set, $120; neimanmarcus.com

I am not opposed to pajamas as outerwear, and this contrast trim set is so chic, my friends and I have worn the top (and honestly sometimes the bottoms, too) outside with a pair of cute shoes called it a day. So I have this earmarked for both lounging on my couch and any last-minute requests to go out in public.

Buy It! Dr. Jart+ Dermask Hand and Foot Hydrating Masks, $12 each; sephora.com

If you ask me what my favorite self-care activity is, it’s indulging in a mani/pedi. But ever since I tried these masks, I have found the DIY version equally as satisfying.

Buy It! Vitruvi Frankincense essential oil, $18; nordstrom.com

Being a beauty editor pretty much means having celeb-level access to lotions and potions. But every once in a while, a star will share a must-have that I haven’t gotten my hands on yet. Such was the case with Vitruvi. While interviewing Lupita Nyong’o, she revealed her love for the brand’s Frankincense essential oil. Ever since, I’ve had a bottle of the sweet, spicy, seasonally appropriate scent by my bedside.

Buy It! Gucci Printed silk-twill scarf, $495; net-a-porter.com

Every night I tie my hair up in a scarf. It’s a protective measure to keep my natural hair from tangling, among other things. This upcoming staycation I plan on keeping my curls under wraps the entire time, but in the event I need to emerge from my cave (and by that I mean to my front door to accept a food delivery) I plan on topping off my pajamas with this stylish option.