Holiday Packing Guide: What's in One Stylish Mom's Suitcase for a Family Trip

Who: Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director

Destination: Sea Island, Georgia

It’s been a year since I shared my last holiday packing guide. Everything is the same (I still hate packing and we’re going back to Sea Island, Georgia with my significant other’s family), except for one small (but big) addition to our family: a 9-month-old baby girl.

So while I no longer have to dress around my giant bump, I now have to travel with a toddler, a baby and all of the clothing, accessories, food, toys and gear they require (including, but not even close to limited to inflatable bumpers so the 3-year-old doesn’t fall out of bed). That means family suitcase real estate is at a premium and I have to be extra thoughtful about what goes in my bag. Here are the key pieces I’ll be bringing:

Chaser Velvet Kimono

Image zoom

A velvet kimono might not sound like the most versatile piece, but it actually takes the place of a sweater or a jacket if you’re traveling somewhere that gets chilly at night. I plan to wear this one with jeans for casual family dinners and a slip dress for dressier adults-only events.

Buy It! Chaser Velvet Blouson Sleeve Kimono, $150; chaserbrand.com

Mary’s Nutritionals Remedy Tincture

Image zoom

Because staying in one house for five nights with five kids and six adults requires a little help from my friend Mary’s Nutritionals. This tincture contains a mix of full-spectrum hemp extract (with naturally occurring cannabidiol), sweet almond oil and cinnamon oil. Two drops under the tongue and you’ll forget that you’ve been listening to the children scream-sing along to Moana for hours.

Buy It! Mary’s Nutritionals Remedy Tincture, $60

Minted Tote

Image zoom

There’s a reason moms are always lugging around enormous bags: We need to bring diapers, a change of clothes for everyone including myself (if you don’t know why, don’t ask) Goldfish crackers, juice boxes, pacifiers, Matchbox cars and everything else our kids might want at any given moment.

Buy It! Minted Weekend Tote, $98

Rebecca Minkoff Bag

Image zoom

But when we’re lucky enough to have a sitter and can go out sans kids, it’s all about a cute bag that doesn’t have to hold much more than a phone, credit card and lipstick. Snakeskin is having a moment this season and the print acts like a neutral so it goes with everything.

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Kate Mini Tote, $278

Annie Bing Hoop Earrings

Image zoom

Gold hoops never go out of style, but this Annie Bing pair happens to be especially on-trend right now. They add a touch of cool to any outfit, and with two kids, I’ll take all the cool I can get (as long as it fits in my suitcase).

Buy It! Annie Bing Hoop Earrings, $299; anniebing.com