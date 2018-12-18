Holiday Packing Guide: The Perfect Wardrobe for a Comfy Hometown Vacation

Who: Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter

Where: Youngstown, Ohio

All week, the PeopleStyle team has been sharing their holiday packing lists for their tropical and exotic holiday getaways to Sea Island, Georgia and Nepal, but for my contribution, I have a much more pared-down list, in fact, I’m almost exclusively packing sweats for my holiday at home.

This Christmas season I’ll be going back to my hometown in Ohio to spend a week with my family to do a lot of eating, sleeping, Bravo-binging (you get the gist). So my suitcase it going to be filled with comfy, cozy pieces that have a lot of elastic waistbands. Check out my favorite picks, below.

Leggings That Feel Like Sweatpants

Buy It! Beyond Yoga High-Waisted Leggings, $97; Nordstrom.com

I know my visit home will be filled with nonstop eating. From big family dinners to the constant array of Christmas cookies, I’m never not snacking when I’m in Ohio which means my high-waisted everyday jeans have got to go. I’m replacing them with these ultra high-waisted Beyond Yoga leggings. The material feels as soft as sweatpants and the high waist band is super-flattering and has a lot of give — perfect for when seconds are passed around.

A Versatile Long-Sleeve Shirt

Buy It! Richer Poorer Long-Sleeve Crop, $41.95; zappos.com

This cropped lightweight long-sleeve shirt works for everything I have on my agenda. I can lounge around on the couch wearing this (where I’ll no doubt spend most of my time) or wear it out to meet up with friends, thanks to its cute cropped cut.

A Cozy Fleece Zip-Up

Buy It! Women's Cozy Sherpa Fleece Jacket, $29.98; landsend.com

I normally steal sweatshirts from my mom when I’m home so I have less to cram into my suitcase, but I’m going to refrain from swiping stuff from her closet and pack this comfy cozy Lands’ End fleece instead.

Wear-Everywhere Boots

Buy It! Cole Haan Quinney Waterproof Bootie, $219.95; colehaan.com

I plan on only packing one pair of shoes in my suitcase to make room for all the gifts I have to take home, which presents quite a challenge. I want something comfy to wear around town when I do last-minute shopping and something sleek enough to wear to go out with friends. Thankfully, these Cole Haan boots will do just the trick. I love the brand’s entire winter lineup, but these specifically merge function and fashion so I can maneuver slushy parking lots and the local hangouts in style.

One Dressy Outfit

Buy It! Sézane x Manoush “Inga” jumpsuit, $210; sezane.com/us

The only time I’ll be swapping my sweats for something a bit more glam is on the holidays. I love that this jumpsuit can be worn as a turtleneck or a V-neck — perfect for Christmas services and a fun New Year’s Eve party.