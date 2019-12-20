What I'm Packing for a Cozy Holiday at Home

Who: Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor

Where: Youngstown, Ohio

This holiday, my itinerary includes a lot of family time, lounging around the house and consuming my weight in Christmas cookies, because I’ll be spending time in my hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. So that means lots and lots of comfy-casual outfits are coming with me.

In our annual holiday packing series, I’m sharing what’s in my suitcase for a week of hanging at home. Think, lots of elastic waistbands, oversize sweaters and matches-with-everything accessories.

Flattering Sweatpants

Image zoom Courtesy Velvet by Graham & Spencer

These ribbed knit pants are oh-so-comfy, but thanks to its jogger style, they can actually be worn out of the house. Hello new travel pant!

Buy It! Velvet by Graham & Spencer “Jodi” Cozy Rib Cuffed Sweatpants, $128; velvet-tees.com

An Oversize Sweater

Image zoom

Whether catching up with friends over coffee or making the millionth run to Target, this sweater is the perfect top to throw on and go.

Buy It! Vici Collection “Enjoy Your Company” Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $56; vicicollection.com

Chic Winter Boots

Image zoom Courtesy Goop

In keeping with the all-cozy-all-the-time theme of this packing guide, I’m planning on living in these new Goop x Sperry duck boots any time I leave the house this holiday. They’re weatherproof and have a cute faux fur topper making them the ultimate (and Gwyneth Paltrow-approved) shoe for winter.

Buy It! Goop x Sperry Saltwater Tall Lace Up Luxe Leather Duck Boot, $180; sperrry.com

A Wear-with-Everything Coat

Image zoom

Since I’ll be leaving slushy N.Y.C. streets for a car to cruise around in for the next week, I can swap my parka for a cute corduroy trucker jacket. I love that the corduroy and fur trim give this oversize Levi’s trucker festive touch that makes it versatile to pare down (with sweats) or dress up (to wear to church on Christmas Day).

Buy It! Levi’s Oversized Corduroy Fur Trucker Jacket, $168; levis.com

One Dressy Outfit

Image zoom Courtesy Farm Rio

This jumpsuit is the perfect thing to wear to a dressy Christmas Eve party. It’s chic and cool while also being incredibly flattering and comfortable, which I’ll need after I’ve spent some time at the cookie table. I’ll dress the look up with a pointy-toe pump and drop earrings to add some holiday sparkle.

Buy It! Farm Rio “Wink Wink” Jumpsuit, $215; farmrio.com