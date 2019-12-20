What I'm Packing for a Cozy Holiday at Home

Find out how one editor is keeping her wardrobe casual, comfy — but still cool — this holiday season

By Colleen Kratofil
December 20, 2019 03:40 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Who: Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor

Where: Youngstown, Ohio

This holiday, my itinerary includes a lot of family time, lounging around the house and consuming my weight in Christmas cookies, because I’ll be spending time in my hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. So that means lots and lots of comfy-casual outfits are coming with me.

In our annual holiday packing series, I’m sharing what’s in my suitcase for a week of hanging at home. Think, lots of elastic waistbands, oversize sweaters and matches-with-everything accessories.

Flattering Sweatpants

Courtesy Velvet by Graham & Spencer

These ribbed knit pants are oh-so-comfy, but thanks to its jogger style, they can actually be worn out of the house. Hello new travel pant!

Buy It! Velvet by Graham & Spencer “Jodi” Cozy Rib Cuffed Sweatpants, $128; velvet-tees.com

An Oversize Sweater

Whether catching up with friends over coffee or making the millionth run to Target, this sweater is the perfect top to throw on and go.

Buy It! Vici Collection “Enjoy Your Company” Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $56; vicicollection.com

Chic Winter Boots

Courtesy Goop

In keeping with the all-cozy-all-the-time theme of this packing guide, I’m planning on living in these new Goop x Sperry duck boots any time I leave the house this holiday. They’re weatherproof and have a cute faux fur topper making them the ultimate (and Gwyneth Paltrow-approved) shoe for winter.

Buy It! Goop x Sperry Saltwater Tall Lace Up Luxe Leather Duck Boot, $180; sperrry.com

A Wear-with-Everything Coat

Since I’ll be leaving slushy N.Y.C. streets for a car to cruise around in for the next week, I can swap my parka for a cute corduroy trucker jacket. I love that the corduroy and fur trim give this oversize Levi’s trucker festive touch that makes it versatile to pare down (with sweats) or dress up (to wear to church on Christmas Day).

Buy It! Levi’s Oversized Corduroy Fur Trucker Jacket, $168; levis.com

One Dressy Outfit

Courtesy Farm Rio

This jumpsuit is the perfect thing to wear to a dressy Christmas Eve party. It’s chic and cool while also being incredibly flattering and comfortable, which I’ll need after I’ve spent some time at the cookie table. I’ll dress the look up with a pointy-toe pump and drop earrings to add some holiday sparkle.

Buy It! Farm Rio “Wink Wink” Jumpsuit, $215; farmrio.com

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.