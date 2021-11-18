Holiday Looks for Any Occasion

From a casual family dinner at home to a night out on the town, these three-part outfits will ensure you've got the perfect attire no matter what's on your calendar this year

November 18, 2021 09:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

House Party: Banana Republic Sweater

For a low-key party where you want to be comfortable but cute, an off-the-shoulder sweater is the perfect just-flirty-enough update to your regular cozy winter look.

Buy It! Banana Republic Off-the-Shoulder Sweater, $109; bananarepublic.com

House Party: Aritzia Vegan Leather Pants

A faux leather pant is the perfect upgrade from denim. For a less edgy or dressy look, try a dark green for an alternative to black.  

Buy It! Wilfred "Melina" Vegan Leather Pants, $148; aritzia.com

House Party: Sam Edelman Mules

A flat slide is perfect for an indoor gathering and this pair adds just the right amount of glitz with the satin finish and bejeweled buckle. These adorable mules will make any outfit holiday-ready, but the best part? You can totally wear these all year around.

Buy It! Sam Edelman "Lavina" Buckle Mules, $150; samedelman.com

Family Dinner: J.Crew Sweater Dress

Be dressy enough to impress mom, but still comfy enough to fall asleep on the couch while watching It's a Wonderful Life in a cozy sweater dress. Try a zip front collar for an on-trend look.

Buy It! J.Crew Half Zip Sweater-Dress in Supersoft Yarn, $148; jcrew.com

Family Dinner: Uncommon James Necklace

Ensure your personality shines through (literally) with a necklace stack that adds a luxe look to any outfit. Mix and match pieces for a layered look that's very "you" — Uncommon James has a whole section of the site dedicated to making the process simple.

Buy It! Uncommon James, Build Your Own Stack, prices vary; uncommonjames.com

 

Family Dinner: Birdies Slippers

They're perfect for lounging around the house, but are on-trend and festive enough to get you "outfit" points. 

Buy It! Birdies The "Robin" Faux Fur Slippers, $95; birdies.com

A Night Out: Zara Wrap Dress

Stand out on your night out in this purple jewel-toned wrap dress. The lustrous finish of the satin-like fabric adds a richness to the look worthy of any holiday celebration.

Buy It! Zara Satin Effect Wrap Dress, $69.90; zara.com

A Night Out: INC International Concepts Bag

This beaded wrist handle bag elevates any dress without looking too formal thanks to the fun shape and matte finish.

Buy It! INC International Concepts Doris Ball Clutch, $79.50; macys.com

Night Out: Louise-et-Cie Boots

Add a little warmth (and style!) to your look with these on trend boots. The to-the-knee style pairs perfectly with tights and a dress.

Buy It! Louise et Cie "Jacori" Mixed-Material Boots, $249; vincecamuto.com

Work Party: One-Shoulder Blouse

Is "festive professional" a dress code? If not, this shirt invented it.

Buy It! Mango Asymmetric Pleated Blouse, $49.99; mango.com

Work Party: Velvet Pants

Velvet is the holiday fabric, and we particularly love it for patns this year. The hidden elastic waist in these makes them extra comfortable white also looking clean and polished.

Buy It! Cuffed Velvet Pants, $130; bodenusa.com

Work Party: Black Pumps

Finish the look with a classic black pump. A clean look and low heel makes them perfect for any occasion.

Buy It! Nina "60 Peau" Pumps, $89; ninashoes.com

