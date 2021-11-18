Holiday Looks for Any Occasion
From a casual family dinner at home to a night out on the town, these three-part outfits will ensure you've got the perfect attire no matter what's on your calendar this year
House Party: Banana Republic Sweater
For a low-key party where you want to be comfortable but cute, an off-the-shoulder sweater is the perfect just-flirty-enough update to your regular cozy winter look.
Buy It! Banana Republic Off-the-Shoulder Sweater, $109; bananarepublic.com
House Party: Aritzia Vegan Leather Pants
A faux leather pant is the perfect upgrade from denim. For a less edgy or dressy look, try a dark green for an alternative to black.
Buy It! Wilfred "Melina" Vegan Leather Pants, $148; aritzia.com
House Party: Sam Edelman Mules
A flat slide is perfect for an indoor gathering and this pair adds just the right amount of glitz with the satin finish and bejeweled buckle. These adorable mules will make any outfit holiday-ready, but the best part? You can totally wear these all year around.
Buy It! Sam Edelman "Lavina" Buckle Mules, $150; samedelman.com
Family Dinner: J.Crew Sweater Dress
Be dressy enough to impress mom, but still comfy enough to fall asleep on the couch while watching It's a Wonderful Life in a cozy sweater dress. Try a zip front collar for an on-trend look.
Buy It! J.Crew Half Zip Sweater-Dress in Supersoft Yarn, $148; jcrew.com
Family Dinner: Uncommon James Necklace
Ensure your personality shines through (literally) with a necklace stack that adds a luxe look to any outfit. Mix and match pieces for a layered look that's very "you" — Uncommon James has a whole section of the site dedicated to making the process simple.
Buy It! Uncommon James, Build Your Own Stack, prices vary; uncommonjames.com
Family Dinner: Birdies Slippers
They're perfect for lounging around the house, but are on-trend and festive enough to get you "outfit" points.
Buy It! Birdies The "Robin" Faux Fur Slippers, $95; birdies.com
A Night Out: Zara Wrap Dress
Stand out on your night out in this purple jewel-toned wrap dress. The lustrous finish of the satin-like fabric adds a richness to the look worthy of any holiday celebration.
Buy It! Zara Satin Effect Wrap Dress, $69.90; zara.com
A Night Out: INC International Concepts Bag
This beaded wrist handle bag elevates any dress without looking too formal thanks to the fun shape and matte finish.
Buy It! INC International Concepts Doris Ball Clutch, $79.50; macys.com
Night Out: Louise-et-Cie Boots
Add a little warmth (and style!) to your look with these on trend boots. The to-the-knee style pairs perfectly with tights and a dress.
Buy It! Louise et Cie "Jacori" Mixed-Material Boots, $249; vincecamuto.com
Work Party: One-Shoulder Blouse
Is "festive professional" a dress code? If not, this shirt invented it.
Buy It! Mango Asymmetric Pleated Blouse, $49.99; mango.com
Work Party: Velvet Pants
Velvet is the holiday fabric, and we particularly love it for patns this year. The hidden elastic waist in these makes them extra comfortable white also looking clean and polished.
Buy It! Cuffed Velvet Pants, $130; bodenusa.com
Work Party: Black Pumps
Finish the look with a classic black pump. A clean look and low heel makes them perfect for any occasion.
Buy It! Nina "60 Peau" Pumps, $89; ninashoes.com