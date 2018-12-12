Yara Shahidi, Nicole Richie and Rashida Jones Star in Fun Holiday Fashion Videos: Watch Them!

‘Tis the holiday shopping season! One way brands are celebrating: Teaming up with celebrities to debut new holiday-themed videos. Among them, Yara Shahidi goes overboard gift-wrapping for Tory Burch, Rashida Jones throws a holiday party with her sis for Banana Republic and Nicole Richie raps as alter-ego Nikki Fre$h to promote her new line Honey Minx. Find out more below.

Yara Shahidi for Tory Burch

The Grown-ish star brags about her excellent gift-wrapping skills — and gets a little carried away in the process — in a new short written by Rashida Jones for Tory Burch titled “That’s a Wrap.” “Wrapping is a series of angles, shapes and tape skills!” she revealed on Tory Burch’s blog. “My best tip is to find a friend who also has gifts to wrap and make it a special time to connect! Even if the gifts aren’t perfect, they will be filled with the spirit of love.” Watch the video above.

Rashida Jones for Banana Republic

Rashida Jones and her sister Kidada Jones team up to throw a holiday bash — and start their own traditions — in this short called “Party of Two” for Banana Republic. Of course, they go shopping in their Banana Republic-stocked closets for the perfect outfit, and they try on a bunch before Rashida settles on a gold suit and Kidada chooses a silver mock turtleneck and black skirt. Watch the video below.

Nicole Richie for Honey Minx

The hilariously candid star recently launched an interactive e-commerce platform on Yahoo Lifestyle’s NOW//With Network, where she shills items from her new collection, Honey Minx, in shoppable videos. The line features skin care, accessories, home items and clothes. Her holiday spin: Rapping about how she loves to wrap gifts — from Honey Minx — as her alter ego, Nikki Fre$h. Watch it here.

