7 Ways to Look and Feel Great for the Holidays

Try a Red Lip
There’s a reason pros love this shade for their celeb clients: “It brightens your skin and makes your teeth look whiter,” says makeup artist Lisa Storey, who works with Natalie Portman. For maximum vibrancy, she says to use a lip brush to apply three layers of color. Fix any smudges with concealer on a pointed brush.
Buy It! Rouge Dior Ultra Care in #999 Bloom, $38; sephora.com
Get an Allover Glow
A fast way to perk up pasty, dull skin? Sunless tanning wipes. These are foolproof, and the results are so natural, people will think you just got back from vacation. For extra sparkle, top off your “tan” with a spritz of shimmer.
Buy It! Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil, $52; sephora.com and Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Towelettes, $12.99 (for box of 6); amazon.com
Find Your Perfect Highlighter
Some highlighters can look too intense while others barely show up. These powders—which you can mix and match on eyes and cheeks—have just the right amount of pigment and sheen, plus they’re easy to blend with your fingers. We especially love the champagne color on cheekbones and in the inner corners of the eyes.
Buy It! Becca Pop Goes the Glow Face & Eye Palette, $40; sephora.com
Use a Primer
A good primer minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines, and it’s great for the holiday party season because it keeps your makeup looking fresh for hours. (This gel formula has been a bestseller since it launched in 2000.)
Rock a Headband
This accessory is everywhere right now. “It adds a little sparkle without competing with your outfit,” says hair pro Justine Marjan, who chose this embellished Roxy Jacenko style ($70; pixiespix.com.au) for Ashley Graham. Wear it with a sleek bun for a sophisticated look.
Similar Styles! Pixies Bows Jewelled Headband – Thin Red Velvet, $85; pixiespix.com.au; Pixie Bows Jeweled Headband – Cluster of Gems, $75; pixiespix.com.au
Spritz on a Festive Fragrance
Get in the party mood with this long-lasting scent that is the perfect mix of sweet (thanks to notes of berry) and sultry (courtesy of jasmine and amber).
Buy It! Bath & Body Works Into the Night Eau de Parfum, $39.50; bathandbodyworks.com
Do a Statement Mani
Instead of playing it safe, try something unexpected, like glittery sapphire. Since a bold color draws more attention to your hands, do an at-home hydrating treatment before applying polish. Make it last (chips are extra noticeable with a dark shade) by using a top coat every other day.
Buy It! Essie Nail Enamel in Tied & Blue, $9; ulta.com and Camille Obadia Paris Beauty Kit for Hands, $99.50; camilleobadia.com