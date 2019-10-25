The Most Glam Gifts to Get Your Beauty-Obsessed Friends

Marc Jacobs Beauty Petite Lip Gloss Duo
What It Is: Two mini Marc Jacobs Beauty lip glosses — in one top-selling shade and one brand-new one — that provide a sophisticated high-shine finish.
Who Will Love It: The person who wants a strong (non-sticky) lip color.
Buy It! Marc Jacobs Beauty Rock P(Out): Petite Enamored High Shine Gloss Duo, $20; sephora.com
Biossance Minis Set
What It Is: A skin balancing lightweight gel moisturizer and tea tree facial oil.
Who Will Love It: The person with oily to combo skin who values products made with efficacious and clean ingredients.
Buy It! Biossance The Stay Balanced Duo, $22 ($32 value); sephora.com
Laura Mercier Caviar Duet Mascara & Shadow Set
What It Is: A full-sized volume-boosting mascara and a mini Caviar Shadow Stick in a flattering champagne shimmer color.
Who Will Love It: Anyone at your next White Elephant gift exchange.
Buy It! Laura Mercier Caviar Duet Mascara & Eyeshadow Set, $29 ($42 value); nordstrom.com
Tatcha Mini Skincare Set
What It Is: Pint-sized bottles of the Japanese skincare brand’s popular products, including the Camellia Cleansing Oil, Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, The Silk Cream and The Silk Canvas primer.
Who Will Love It: The person always looking for luxurious and travel-ready skincare products.
Buy It! Tatcha Little Luxuries Obtento, $88 ($132 value); tatcha.com
Amika Flat Iron
What It Is: A styler with nano diamond-infused plates that lock in the hair’s moisture while straightening it.
Who Will Love It: The person who craves super sleek hair without any added damage.
Buy It! Amika Illuminati Diamond Ceramic Styler, $120; sephora.com
Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick Set
What It Is: A full-size tube of Charlotte Tilbury’s bestselling rosy pink Pillow Talk lipstick, along with a deluxe size of the corresponding Pillow Talk lip liner.
Who Will Love It: The person who hoards nude lipsticks like it’s their job.
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Pillow Talk Lips Duo, $35 ($45 value); nordstrom.com
Tocca Candle
What It Is: A holiday-inspired votive with notes of tart lingonberry and warm cedarwood.
Who Will Love It: Your in-laws.
Buy It! Tocca Copenhagen Holiday Candle, $42; bluemercury.com
Tarte Collector's Set
What It Is: A makeup kit containing four removable, magnetic palettes that can be placed in an interchangable compact, plus a mini mascara and gold lip gloss.
Who Will Love It: The person who spends hours watching eye makeup tutorials on YouTube.
Buy It! Tarte Gift & Glam Collector's Set, $49 ($246); ulta.com
Kerastase Luxury Hair Set
What It Is: A kit with Kerastase’s Resistance Extentioniste Shampoo, Mask and Hair Serum, designed to help damaged hair look and feel healthy.
Who Will Love It: The person who’s always trying to find a way to get their tresses to grow.
Buy It! Kerastase Resistance Extentioniste Luxury Gift Set, $110; kerastase-usa.com
Kat Von D Lolita Por Vida Eyeshadow Palette
What It Is: Inspired by Kat Von D’s bestselling mauve pink Lolita liquid lipstick, this pink-based palette features high-shine metallic shimmer shadows.
Who Will Love It: The person who gravitates toward neutral eye shadow looks.
Buy It! Kat Von D Lolita Por Vida Eyeshadow Palette, $49.50; sephora.com
Drunk Elephant Ultimate Skincare Set
What It Is: Complete with a working mini fridge to keep your skincare fresh, this Drunk Elephant starter set contains nearly all of the brand’s products in full-sized form.
Who Will Love It: Anyone who loves a good “shelfie.”
Buy It! Drunk Elephant The Trunk 3.0, $450 ($646 value); drunkelephant.com
R+Co Sky Babies Set
What It Is: A comprehensive, travel-friendly set of R+Co’s bestselling products, including its iconic TELEVISION Perfect Hair Shampoo & Conditioner, which smooths strands.
Who Will Love It: The person who loves a great hair day — even when they’re on vacation.
Buy It! R+Co Sky Babies Holiday Kit, $58 ($83 value); dermstore.com
Algenist Plump & Pout Duo
What It Is: A lightweight lip serum and deluxe-sized facial serum packed with active vegan collagen, which smooths the appearance of fine lines.
Who Will Love It: The person who wants a plumper pout and complexion sans fillers.
Buy It! Algenist Plump & Pout Duo, $40 ($60 value); sephora.com