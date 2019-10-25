The Most Glam Gifts to Get Your Beauty-Obsessed Friends

These value sets and limited-edition launches are so swoon-worthy, you'll probably want to pick up a few for yourself
Marc Jacobs Beauty Petite Lip Gloss Duo

What It Is: Two mini Marc Jacobs Beauty lip glosses — in one top-selling shade and one brand-new one — that provide a sophisticated high-shine finish.

Who Will Love It: The person who wants a strong (non-sticky) lip color.

Buy It! Marc Jacobs Beauty Rock P(Out): Petite Enamored High Shine Gloss Duo, $20; sephora.com

Biossance Minis Set

What It Is: A skin balancing lightweight gel moisturizer and tea tree facial oil. 

Who Will Love It: The person with oily to combo skin who values products made with efficacious and clean ingredients. 

Buy It! Biossance The Stay Balanced Duo, $22 ($32 value); sephora.com

Laura Mercier Caviar Duet Mascara & Shadow Set

What It Is: A full-sized volume-boosting mascara and a mini Caviar Shadow Stick in a flattering champagne shimmer color. 

Who Will Love It: Anyone at your next White Elephant gift exchange.

Buy It! Laura Mercier Caviar Duet Mascara & Eyeshadow Set, $29 ($42 value); nordstrom.com

Tatcha Mini Skincare Set

What It Is: Pint-sized bottles of the Japanese skincare brand’s popular products, including the Camellia Cleansing Oil, Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, The Silk Cream and The Silk Canvas primer. 

Who Will Love It: The person always looking for luxurious and travel-ready skincare products.

Buy It! Tatcha Little Luxuries Obtento, $88 ($132 value); tatcha.com

Amika Flat Iron

What It Is: A styler with nano diamond-infused plates that lock in the hair’s moisture while straightening it. 

Who Will Love It: The person who craves super sleek hair without any added damage.

Buy It! Amika Illuminati Diamond Ceramic Styler, $120; sephora.com

Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick Set

What It Is: A full-size tube of Charlotte Tilbury’s bestselling rosy pink Pillow Talk lipstick, along with a deluxe size of the corresponding Pillow Talk lip liner.

Who Will Love It: The person who hoards nude lipsticks like it’s their job. 

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury The Gift of Pillow Talk Lips Duo, $35 ($45 value); nordstrom.com

Tocca Candle

What It Is: A holiday-inspired votive with notes of tart lingonberry and warm cedarwood. 

Who Will Love It: Your in-laws.

Buy It! Tocca Copenhagen Holiday Candle, $42; bluemercury.com

Tarte Collector's Set

What It Is: A makeup kit containing four removable, magnetic palettes that can be placed in an interchangable compact, plus a mini mascara and gold lip gloss. 

Who Will Love It: The person who spends hours watching eye makeup tutorials on YouTube. 

Buy It! Tarte Gift & Glam Collector's Set, $49 ($246); ulta.com

Kerastase Luxury Hair Set

What It Is: A kit with Kerastase’s Resistance Extentioniste Shampoo, Mask and Hair Serum, designed to help damaged hair look and feel healthy. 

Who Will Love It: The person who’s always trying to find a way to get their tresses to grow. 

Buy It! Kerastase Resistance Extentioniste Luxury Gift Set, $110; kerastase-usa.com

Kat Von D Lolita Por Vida Eyeshadow Palette

What It Is: Inspired by Kat Von D’s bestselling mauve pink Lolita liquid lipstick, this pink-based palette features high-shine metallic shimmer shadows. 

Who Will Love It: The person who gravitates toward neutral eye shadow looks. 

Buy It! Kat Von D Lolita Por Vida Eyeshadow Palette, $49.50; sephora.com

Drunk Elephant Ultimate Skincare Set

What It Is: Complete with a working mini fridge to keep your skincare fresh, this Drunk Elephant starter set contains nearly all of the brand’s products in full-sized form. 

Who Will Love It: Anyone who loves a good “shelfie.” 

Buy It! Drunk Elephant The Trunk 3.0, $450 ($646 value); drunkelephant.com

R+Co Sky Babies Set

What It Is: A comprehensive, travel-friendly set of R+Co’s bestselling products, including its iconic TELEVISION Perfect Hair Shampoo & Conditioner, which smooths strands.

Who Will Love It: The person who loves a great hair day — even when they’re on vacation. 

Buy It! R+Co Sky Babies Holiday Kit, $58 ($83 value); dermstore.com

Algenist Plump & Pout Duo

What It Is: A lightweight lip serum and deluxe-sized facial serum packed with active vegan collagen, which smooths the appearance of fine lines. 

Who Will Love It: The person who wants a plumper pout and complexion sans fillers. 

Buy It! Algenist Plump & Pout Duo, $40 ($60 value); sephora.com

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.