From personal trainers to full-moon detox retreats, it’s no secret that many celebrities go all out to stay on top of their wellness regimens. And while we may not all have access to the same fancy treatments, slipping into a pair of celebrity-loved sneakers is a surefire way to upgrade any workout to star status.

With all the different sneaker options out there, it can get overwhelming to choose the right pair to lace up in before your next sweat sesh. So when we notice our favorite celebrities and royals stepping out in the same athletic gear, we know they’re onto something good. Enter: Hoka One One, the footwear and activewear brand behind the super comfortable sneakers that stars like Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, and Britney Spears have all been spotted wearing. The best part? You can now shop many styles of the brand’s celeb-approved sneakers on Nordstrom.

Founded in 2009 by French trail runners Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard as a highly-cushioned alternative to minimalist running sneakers, Hoka One One quickly solidified itself as a trusted name among elite runners and gym novices alike. And now, thanks in part to a recent collaboration with the cult-favorite minimalist athletic brand Outdoor Voices, you’d be hard-pressed to enter any trendy fitness boutique without eyeing a few of the pastel-hued pairs.

Pippa Middleton has been spotted in various designs of Hokas as early as 2017, and even sported the brand’s logo on a shirt while out for a stroll with her dogs and son earlier this year — further proving she’s a Hoka superfan.

Always the energetic fitness guru, Britney Spears has taken to her Instagram on more than one occasion to share workout videos with her followers while wearing Hoka One One’s Clifton sneakers as her go-to footwear of choice.

Adding to the list of Hoka devotees, Reese Witherspoon stepped out earlier this year in a vibrant purple pair of Hoka’s Bondi 6 running sneakers. Since the Big Little Lies star and producer is quite the sneaker aficionado, we’re sure to be following her lead on this one.

You can shop various models of Hoka One One sneakers on Nordstrom, so there’s never been a better time to give your workout gear a celebrity-inspired upgrade for some serious comfort. Below, shop four of our favorite Hoka styles — including Britney and Reese’s go-to shoes — or visit the brand’s Nordstrom storefront to browse its entire selection of workout-ready kicks.

Buy It! HOKA ONE ONE Women’s Clifton 6 Running Shoe, $130; nordstrom.com

Buy It! HOKA ONE ONE Women’s Hupana Flow Athletic Shoe, $115; nordstrom.com

Buy It! HOKA ONE ONE Women’s Cavu 2 Running Shoe, $110; nordstrom.com

Buy It! HOKA ONE ONE Women’s Rincon Running Shoe, $115; nordstrom.com