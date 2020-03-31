Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Nordstrom

As we continue to social distance and reach for our loungewear more than usual, we’ve found ourselves still looking to our favorite celebrities for style inspiration — just with a focus on comfort. While stars are stepping out to get their fix of fresh air, they’ve been wearing leisure staples and sneakers more frequently, and we’ve been taking notes.

Hoka One One, the footwear brand behind the super comfortable sneakers Reese Witherspoon wears on repeat, seems to have another A-lister fan in its fan club: Gwyneth Paltrow! The actress first stepped out to a local farmer’s market while sporting a pair of Clifton 6 Running Shoes, the same supportive style Reese often wears for workouts, walks, and errands.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID; BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As Hollywood’s unofficial resident sneaker aficionado, Reese Witherspoon has an impressive collection of comfy kicks. We’ve kept a pulse on the Little Fires Everywhere star’s go-tos, which have long included Hoka’s Clifton 6 Sneakers. And now that the Goop founder gave them her stamp of approval, we’re even more sold on the podiatrist-certified sneakers.

RELATED: Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is Packed with Comfy Shoe Deals — Including Kate Middleton’s Superga Sneakers for $51

Founded in 2009 by French trail runners Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard, Hoka One One quickly solidified itself as a trusted name among elite runners and gym novices alike — a highly-cushioned alternative to minimalist running sneakers. Aside from the aforementioned duo, celebrities including Britney Spears and Katie Holmes have all been spotted wearing the ultra-cushioned sneakers over the years.

As gyms are closed and at-home workouts become the new normal, there’s never been a better time to give your workout gear a comfortable, celebrity-inspired upgrade. You can head to Nordstrom to shop the exact sneakers Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow are wearing on repeat, plus more comfy Hoka kicks.

Image zoom

Buy It! Hoka Clifton 6 Running Shoe in Black, $130; nordstrom.com.