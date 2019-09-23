These Super Comfy $20 Leggings Just Spiked in Sales by Over 1,000 Percent on Amazon

Image zoom

It’s officially the first day of fall, which means the season of oversized sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, and cozy leggings has officially begun. As you prepare to essentially *live* in your leggings for the next six months, à la Jennifer Lopez, it’s time to start expanding your selection.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have already discovered the next budget-friendly find to round out your wardrobe: HOFi High Waisted Leggings. The comfy yoga pants appeared on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers list, which tracks “the biggest gain in sales over the past 24 hours.” HOFi legging sales spiked by 1,004 percent as the stylish yoga pants jumped from their 3,580 sales rank up to 324.

The non-see-through style is made with a moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex that stretches with your body in every direction. Available in 12 different colors, ranging from a soft slate to a mauve pink, they’re also super breathable and have an extra high waistband that securely keep your leggings in place over your hips and stomach.

Comfortable enough to wear during your workouts and while running errands, they also have a hidden inner pocket to safely stash your cash or keys. There are also two large outer side pockets that are large enough to hold your phone — yes, even the extra-wide iPhone 11 Pro — and other oversized essentials.

Already the number four best-seller for women’s yoga pants, HOFi leggings have over 900 five-star reviews from happy customers, including 51 different reviews declaring these the best leggings on Amazon.

“This is the 6th pair of leggings I’ve tried from Amazon and only the second pair I’m actually keeping,” one user wrote. “I like that they are a little thicker than the others and love the pockets. Not see through and high waisted but not too high. I already ordered another pair of these.”

Another reviewer, who tried high end styles from Nordstrom and other bargain finds at Costco, raved about these leggings saying “something amazing happened” the first time she put them on. “They TOTALLY sucked in my belly and not in a ‘too tight uncomfortable’ way. They are the softest material and they feel amazing. I bought three pairs.”

The five-star reviewer also confirmed the leggings passed the “touch-the-toes” test — even in wine red shade with bright white underwear underneath.

Best of all, these already affordable designs also can also be purchased in a two-pack for maximum savings, as well a cropped capri styles for warmer climates. Plus, you can shop sizes XS to XXL.

Before you splurge on an expensive pair of leggings better suited to an high-profile celebrity’s salary, it’s worth checking giving out this Amazon pair one wearer called “just as good as Lululemon.” In fact, they actually summed it up best: “Hold off spending $100 on your next pair of leggings and spend the $15 to give these a try.”