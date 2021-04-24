The $17 Amazon Skirt You’re Going to See Everywhere This Summer

Pleated skirts have been making the rounds on TikTok for a while now, and the trend is still going strong. The search term “tennis skirt outfits” has seen a 1,900 percent increase in Google recently, and skirts in general have been selling at higher rates than usual in the last few months, according to CNBC. Tennis skirts from Nike and Lululemon have even sold out because they’re so popular, but tons of similar options are still in stock on Amazon, including the best-selling Hoerev skirt.