The $17 Amazon Skirt You’re Going to See Everywhere This Summer

TikTok is responsible for starting tons of trends. The platform has introduced us to everything from whipped coffee to butt-lifting leggings to vacuum mops, and maybe you’ve even been influenced to purchase something thanks to a convincing TikToker. Right now, we’re being swayed to add this $17 tennis skirt to our carts.
Pleated skirts have been making the rounds on TikTok for a while now, and the trend is still going strong. The search term “tennis skirt outfits” has seen a 1,900 percent increase in Google recently, and skirts in general have been selling at higher rates than usual in the last few months, according to CNBC. Tennis skirts from Nike and Lululemon have even sold out because they’re so popular, but tons of similar options are still in stock on Amazon, including the best-selling Hoerev skirt.
The popular skirt has a whopping 12,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love how cute and “high quality” it is. It has a high rise, includes built-in shorts, and comes in 21 colors and styles, like white, pink, and plaid. It’s available in sizes 0 to 12, or XS to 3XL. Most styles cost $17, but select sizes and colors are on sale for only $13.
Buy It! Hoerev High Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt, $12.68–$16.99; amazon.com
“I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok but was afraid to buy it,” one shopper wrote. “I bought a size 12 and it fits PERFECT, and it’s soooo complimentary [sic] for my shape. I’m 5’5” and 163 lbs… the skirt fits like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting). I’m really happy with this because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality.”
Customers love the pleated skirt so much, they often buy multiples. One shopper was so happy with it, they wrote a review just one hour after receiving the skirt, raving that it “fits extremely well.”
While the Hoerev skirt is in stock right now, we have a feeling it’ll start selling out soon. Make sure to grab yours before it's gone.
