Hoda Kotb Says She's Still Wearing Heels to Work Every Day While Filming in the Today Show Studio

She still may be one of the only ones in the office, but that hasn't stopped Hoda Kotb from putting on her high heels each morning while reporting live on the Today show.

Kotb, 55, continues to broadcast out of NBC's studio at 30 Rockefeller Plaza while most of her fellow co-hosts set up working from home arrangements for the daily morning show due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And while others have gotten accustomed to wearing comfy attire while working remotely, Kotb revealed she still gets dressed in her same fancy footwear.

During Thursday morning's broadcast of Today with Hoda & Jenna, co-host Jenna Bush Hager said someone recently asked her, "When was the last time you wore high heels and will you go back to wearing them?" Kotb admitted she never actually stopped wearing her heels!

"You know when the last time I wore high heels? Today. Today!" she said as she tried to show her heels by lifting her leg on-camera. "I can’t even lift it up."

"Why are you doing that?" Bush Hager asked.

Kotb replied: "Well you know why? I don’t know. Because we have the Today Virtual Plaza, so you’ve gotta stand up. I don’t know."

Image zoom Hoda Kotb (left) and Jenna Bush Hager Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Then Bush Hager held up her own feet to show off the slippers she was wearing. "You’re in the studio. I don’t think I’ve worn high heels since the day I left the studio," she told Kotb. "And guys, I left thinking I’d be back the next Monday, and all of my clothes, my shoes…"

"It’s, like, frozen in time," Kotb said, finishing her sentence.

Kotb has been waking up at 3 a.m. (rather than her usual 4:15) so she can commute in to the city from her weekend home, prep for the day, mic herself and do her own hair and makeup for the show.