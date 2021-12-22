"I was like an orange Q-tip," Hoda Kotb said of her brief look following a hair treatment mishap

Hoda Kotb Reveals New Hair Color After 'Happy Accident': 'It Was Fire-Engine Orange'

Hoda Kotb is now a brunette!

The Today co-anchor, 57, who has faithfully sported a warm blonde hue in the past, debuted her new hair color Tuesday, crediting the change to a "happy mistake."

She told Today guest co-host, Sheinelle Jones, who sat in for Jenna Bush Hager, "My whole family's coming today so I decided I wanted to do that keratin treatment I like to do. It just takes the frizz out so I'm like 'I'll do that early, I'm gonna be on it. '"

She explained that her usual salon is closed, so she asked one of the stylists to come to her home. When the process was finished, the mom of two's hair was "fire-engine orange," she said.

"Like Bozo orange," she continued as she shared her immediate reaction. "I looked and I go 'What happened? '"

She provided the disclaimer that the stylist is "amazing", adding, "I think it was something funky with the chemicals."

Kotb insisted she wasn't exaggerating and pulled out a floral Kleenex box as a display. "It was like this orange on the Kleenex box ... I was like an orange Q-tip."

The color was corrected at 3:15 a.m by a stylist on set. "She just started putting stuff on it and it's dark brown now, so that's the way it is," Kotb said of her new hair color. "So there."

Kotb isn't the only star to recently go darker.

Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish, 19, showed off her dark tresses after ditching her blonde hair earlier this month.

The "Bad Guy" singer, who's experimented with neons, pastels, and even two-toned hues (like her signature black and green) in the past, revealed the new look on Instagram. She first teased fans with a close-up of her eyes and dark bangs before debuting the cropped 'do, captioning the snap, "Miss me?"

Eilish first debuted her blonde bob in March with a selfie captioned "pinch me."

The snap broke Instagram records, becoming the fastest post to reach one million likes on the social media platform. Today, the image has over 23 million likes.

Katy Perry also returned to her signature black hair color in November.

She debuted the look on the 2021 CMAs red carpet while rocking a custom Vivienne Westwood asymmetrical brown leather column dress and Vivienne Westwood jewelry.

While she's donned the look several times over the past year -- seemingly thanks to wigs and extensions — this time, it's much more permanent.