Hoda Kotb Reveals the Special Person Helping Pick Out Her Wedding Dress — Her Mom!

Hoda Kotb is dishing on the details of her upcoming wedding to fiance Joel Schiffman!

The 55-year-old Today show host opened up on Monday about her plans for the nuptials, including the very important person in her life that is picking out her wedding dress.

“Can I tell you who’s picking out my wedding dress?” Kotb asked, speaking on E!’s Pop of the Morning.

“Your mom! People don’t know that. Your mom styles you for the show,” E!’s Lilliana Vazquez answered.

“Yeah, if I’m wearing a good outfit, she picked it,” Kotb said of her mother, Sameha Kotb. “If I’m wearing one of the other ones, somebody else — I bought it myself.”

Kotb added that her mom wasn’t sure if she’d want her to help pick out the dress at first.

“But I have to say, she did say to me — it was so funny, cause she’s picked everything for me, and she said, ‘Honey, I don’t know, do you want me to pick your wedding dress?’ And I said, ‘Well, you picked the first one, so yes, please pick the second one!'” Kotb said with a laugh, referencing her former marriage to Burzis Kanga.

“But this one is, you know, it’s gonna be fun,” the longtime journalist said. “So my mom’s in charge, and I’m so happy.”

Kotb also revealed that while she doesn’t plan on having bridesmaids, she will include her sister in the bridal party.

“Just my sister probably, yeah,” she said when asked if she was having bridesmaids.

Kotb also couldn’t help but gush over how blessed she feels not only by her relationship with Schiffman, 61, but by her two daughters, Haley Joy, 2, who she adopted in 2017, and Hope Catherine, who she adopted this past April.

“Isn’t it so crazy how your life, like, throws everything at you in different ways?” Kotb said. “I was gonna say, at age 49, that was the year I met Joel, when I was 49 years old. I feel like everything in my life, every good thing, has happened since.”

The mother of two added some words of encouragement to others who have “blessings that they wonder, like, when are they coming?”

“If anyone does, know that your time is coming. You just don’t know when,” she said. “And I feel like this has been a weird year for me. I didn’t know that would happen. I still sometimes pinch myself and say like, you know, like, do I deserve all these cool things? I think that a lot.”

Schiffman popped the question in November in a romantic beachside proposal, and Kotb has since said that the pair would like to have the wedding “sooner than later.”

“Because what are we waiting for? And I kind of think we might do a destination wedding,” Kotb told PEOPLE after the proposal.

“All I want it to be is fun and happy and I just want everybody to feel easy breezy. No coordinated bridesmaids,” Kotb added. “Come as you are. That’s the theme of the rest of my life.”

The talk show host has also said that she’ll be “the opposite of bridezilla” as plans for the wedding take shape.

“I couldn’t give two rips about that part of the story,” she previously told PEOPLE.