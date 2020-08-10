"Not gonna end well! We are still smiling xo," the Today show anchor captioned her Instagram post

Hoda Kotb Jokes About Giving Her Fiancé an At-Home Haircut After Celebrating Her 56th Birthday

Hoda Kotb can now add hairstylist to her already impressive résumé.

The Today show anchor, 56, revealed in a social media post on Sunday that she gave an at-home haircut to her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, following her 56th birthday festivities.

Posting to Instagram, Kotb shared a picture of herself standing beside Schiffman, 62, with a razor in her hand as she captioned the shot, "Not gonna end well! We are still smiling xo."

Though Kotb didn't share a final image of her hairstyling efforts, many fans commented on the post to offer praise to the mom of two.

"I did the same thing today! 😂🎉 We survived! 😅," one user wrote as another added, "You go girl. Real love is when they let you cut their hair."

Kotb's haircutting photo came on the same day that the television personality celebrated her birthday with family and friends by her side — both virtually and in person.

The You Are My Happy author first shared an adorable video of herself blowing out the candles on a birthday cake alongside her two daughters, Haley, 3, and Hope, 1, with her mother recording the experience nearby as Schiffman also took video beside her.

"What a perfect bday. Zoom with my sis brother and his family-- mom with us.. joel working camera one ❤️," she captioned the post.

Then, sharing another look at her lowkey birthday festivities, Kotb posted a shot of her birthday Zoom call before another picture of her sitting between her two young daughters as they looked at her birthday cake together. She captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji.

Earlier this year in May, Kotb also gave Schiffman an at-home haircut amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that she documented during an episode of Today.

Kotb told her co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager, how she cut her fiancé's hair, before Bush Hager quipped, “You have cut Joel’s hair, which listen, I think that’s the ultimate test in trust."

When Bush Hager asked Kotb if she preferred Schiffman with longer or shorter hair, she replied, "I like him any way he likes to be."