Hoda Kotb Calls Time Spent in Today Glam Room 'More Therapy Than Anything'

The Today team has been missing their time together getting hair and makeup done while they broadcast separately due to the coronavirus pandemic

"I always think about the time in the makeup room which is literally more therapy than anything," Kotb, 55, said during the Today team's reunion broadcast airing July 15 on the new 24/7 Today All Day streaming network.

Image zoom Nathan Congleton/TODAY

While Guthrie was still broadcasting remotely, she defended her glam after an internet critic called her hairstyle "distracting" one morning.

“@SavannahGuthrie Cmon. With what they pay you, can't you afford a hair stylist? I love the natural unkempt look but its distracting on @NBCNews national news," the person wrote on Twitter.

Guthrie replied: "We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows!"

The social media user who sparked the conversation later apologized for critiquing Guthrie's appearance, tweeting, "I didn't mean to be mean. I worked in television for 32 years. I was just surprised that the makeup artists would let the hair slide on national tv for two days. You do look great. Its the hair that needs a little love. We love you in Puerto Rico! #mujeresalpoder."

In April, the NBC anchor spoke to PEOPLE about trying to maintain her normal morning routine while cooped up inside during the pandemic — even though she is "wearing loose fitting pants and no shoes" around the house like the rest of us. But meanwhile, Kotb, who was one of the only employees still reporting to work at NBC's midtown Manhattan studio throughout the pandemic, chose to continue wearing heels every day.

"You know when the last time I wore high heels? Today. Today!" Kotb said as she tried to show her heels by lifting her leg on-camera.

"Why are you doing that?" her co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager asked.