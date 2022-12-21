H&M Removes All Justin Bieber Merch After Singer Says He Didn't 'Approve' of Any of It

Bieber slammed the brand on Monday, calling the products "trash"

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 21, 2022 12:05 PM
Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards; H&M Justin Bieber Hoodie Sweatshirt
Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images; H&M

Following Justin Bieber's Instagram Stories calling out H&M for selling merchandise he didn't "approve" of, the brand has pulled all products bearing his name and likeness from its website and stores.

H&M previously told PEOPLE "as with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures."

However, according to Forbes, a further statement was released by the retailer that read, "But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online."

On Monday, the "Ghost" singer posted two notes on his Instagram Stories slamming H&M. "I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M… all without my permission and approval," Bieber wrote. "SMH I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Justin Bieber/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Justin Bieber/Instagram

In a second post he slammed the "H&M merch" calling it "trash" and urged his fans not to buy the items.

The merch in question included clothing, phone accessories and tote bags with his likeness and song lyrics. Several of the products featured Bieber himself in black and white, whereas other products showed lyrics to songs like "Ghost" from his album Justice. The H&M website now includes no products when you search Bieber's name.

Bieber sells his own merch on his website — much of which is in a similar colorway to what H&M was selling — and includes t-shirts, hoodies and sweatpants that pay tribute to his music.

He also launched streetwear brand Drew and its coinciding community Drew House alongside Ryan Good in 2019. The brand, which is a nod to Bieber's middle name, features a smiley face with "drew" as the mouth on all of the clothing. Drew includes everything from t-shirts to bucket hats, puffer jackets to skirts. Bieber can often be found wearing clothing from his brand with a smiley face emblazoned on his outfit.

According to the website's "About Us" page, Drew House is described as a "a community, a place where you can be yourself and loved, encouraged, safe and valued."

After canceling the remaining tour dates on his Justice World Tour this fall, following his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Bieber has been spending time focusing on his health with wife Hailey Bieber. One of the things he's been doing during his downtime is focusing on his skincare routine.

The "Peaches" singer shared a photo to his Instagram Story in early December to show off his post-facial skin "purging," a term used to describe the skin's reaction to new products, regimes or treatments. According to Medical News Today, this can look like breakouts, flaking or peeling.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" data-inlink="true">Justin Bieber</a> Shares Post-Facial Selfie with Pimple Patches for 'Purging' Skin
Justin Bieber/Instagram

The 28-year-old Grammy winner, though, had a collection of colorful star-shaped pimple patches from Starface to save the day. The hydrocolloid patches sold on the brand's website help heal and protect pimples.

Bieber placed a few of the skincare stickers along his forehead while he wore a black beanie to keep his hair back.

"Got a facial and I think my face is purging, lucky for these starface pimple patches," he captioned the post.

