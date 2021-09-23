Teachers, Nurses, and Office Workers Love This Roomy Backpack for Commuting — and It's on Sale
There are quite a few Amazon finds that have received five-star ratings from droves of nurses and teachers (hello, supportive shoes and comfy face masks), and this on-sale accessory is the latest to join the list.
Over 10,000 shoppers have given Himawari's roomy backpack a perfect rating, praising its roomy size, stylish look, and overall functionality for commuters (or anyone who totes around quite a bit of stuff). Reviewers also rave about its padded straps and built-in charging port, and one even called it "one of my best purchases on Amazon." And right now, there's a coupon that can be applied on top of its sale price, resulting in double-digit savings.
The versatile backpack, which can be thrown over your shoulder or carried like a purse thanks to its top straps, comes in two sizes and 31 colors. It features an array of pockets, a laptop compartment, padded straps, and a "doctor bag-style opening," as the brand puts it, that makes it easy to pack. It's large enough to house laptops up to 15 inches, and you can even charge your devices while they're stored inside or in use with the USB charging port.
Owners love all of these thoughtful details, and they also gave it five stars for its waterproof canvas material, durable design, storage capacity, and simplistic look; it's elevated enough to wear with polished dresses and blazers. Many adults wear the style to the office since it can fit a packed lunch, a change of shoes, electronic devices, an umbrella, and other essentials.
"I'm not really a backpack person, but as a teacher having to carry a work bag, lunch tote, coffee, and purse to school daily, I decided a large backpack would be easier on my shoulders and free up my hands," one reviewer wrote. "The backpack holds all my school stuff, my lunch tote, water bottle, and my coffee. I am now hands free with one bag instead of three! I can find everything I need in it without fumbling blindly into a dark bottom. Did I mention this backpack is super classy looking? It's just perfect all the way around."
Other reviewers say it works for more casual settings, too, like school. "I'm a nursing student and I've never had a backpack that fits everything so easily. I love how much room it has," another reviewer wrote. "This is a really nice backpack that is so versatile. I get lots of compliments on it."
All kinds of professionals left positive reviews, including many who tend to work on the go. Travelers love it for adventuring, and parents say it makes a great diaper bag. Given the praise it's received from all kinds of folks for all kinds of uses and its impressive number of five-star ratings, there's a chance that popular colors could become backordered while this promotion runs. Grab one now to ensure that you can get your favorite color for less.
