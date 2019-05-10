This Charcoal Face Mask Sells Every 15 Seconds — and It’s Under $30 on Amazon

Clay masks have been having a moment ever since Aztec Secret’s Indian Healing Clay took off on Amazon (it has over 11,000 five-star reviews!) and even became a celeb favorite. But now, there’s another clay mask in town that’s faring just as well in popularity: The Body Shop’s Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask.

The 100 percent vegan mask is made with Moroccan lava clay, bamboo charcoal, green tea leaves, aloe vera, and tea tree oil, plus it’s completely free of mineral oil and parabens. It’s great for detoxing any impurities in your skin, unclogging pores, and helping your complexion look brighter. And, according to the The Body Shop, just one jar of the clarifying mask sells every 15 seconds around the world.

Reviewers confirm that it truly does clear out all the gunk in their pores, and also works well as a spot treatment for breakouts.

Buy It! The Body Shop’s Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask, $24; amazon.com

One shopper raved, “Oh my goodness, this is one of the best skincare investments I’ve EVER made! As someone who suffers from redness/blotchiness, and oily, acne-prone skin that gets dry in winter, this is a miracle mask. I’ve used it four times (generously) and only used about 1/5 of the jar; you certainly get your money’s worth.”

“My face experienced the most amazing, cooling, calming, refreshing tingles as the mask went to work,” she continued. “I truly felt like I was at a spa getting some super-expensive pampering treatment. As you remove it, the mask deeply scrubs and exfoliates, leaving your skin baby-soft and completely refreshed. It shrank all spots of acne and totally balanced my blotchy skin tone. My skin was singing to the heavens as I got into bed, I cannot explain how nice it felt!”

The Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask costs $30, but you can save five percent if you subscribe with Amazon auto-delivery (from once a month to every six months, which you can skip or cancel at any time). And the retail giant even offers a $6 coupon off for your first purchase — a total steal!