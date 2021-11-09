Aunt Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky just celebrated 25 years of marriage, saying "I do" in January of 1996.

"The wedding was originally going to be, I believe, in April, and then we moved it up to January so my dress would still fit because I was pregnant," Richards recently told The Knot. But she wouldn't change a thing about their big day.

"I don't believe in getting married again or a vow renewal because we got it right the first time," she said, "and I just don't want to mess with what works."