A History of Hilton-Richards Family Weddings
Before Paris Hilton weds Carter Reum this weekend, see how her closest family members have dressed up for their big days
Kathy Hilton
Paris' mom and dad, Kathy and Rick Hilton, wed in 1979, when Kathy was 20 years old. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills favorite shared a throwback photo of her gorgeous gown and flower crown on Instagram, though keeps most details of her wedding and marriage under wraps.
Kim Richards
Aunt Kim has been married twice, to Gregg Davis in 1988 and to Monty Brinson, far right, in 1985. Sister Kyle (left, with actor C. Thomas Howell) served as a bridesmaid, and mom Kathleen (center) was also in attendance.
Kyle Richards
Aunt Kyle and husband Mauricio Umansky just celebrated 25 years of marriage, saying "I do" in January of 1996.
"The wedding was originally going to be, I believe, in April, and then we moved it up to January so my dress would still fit because I was pregnant," Richards recently told The Knot. But she wouldn't change a thing about their big day.
"I don't believe in getting married again or a vow renewal because we got it right the first time," she said, "and I just don't want to mess with what works."
Nicky Hilton
Paris served as maid of honor to her younger sis when she wed James Rothschild at Kensington Palace in London in July 2015. The bride wore custom Valentino, working with the design house for months to create her perfect gown.
Nicky was also married in 2004, wedding friend Todd Meister in Las Vegas but seeking an annulment months later.
Barron Hilton II
Paris and Nicky's younger brother brought the family to St. Bart's in June 2018 for his wedding to Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff. And his big sisters were happy to Instagram through the whole weekend, sharing this sweet snap of the newlyweds, among other shots.
Brooke Brinson
Kim's daughter Brooke had two weddings to Thayer Wiederhorn. The first was a smaller affair at her Aunt Kathy's home in 2014, held so her ailing father Monty Brinson could walk her down the aisle. A bigger bash took place on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2015, with cousins Paris and Nicky joining the purple-clad wedding party.