The Hiltons all headed to St. Barts over the weekend for Barron Hilton’s wedding to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff. And his whole family coordinated their island-friendly outfits for the big day.

Barron’s big sister Paris Hilton posted a photo with the entire Hilton brood outside of the wedding ceremony alongside the caption, “Love my beautiful Family.”

She was sporting a baby blue floral print Alice + Olivia dress with a cascading ruffled skirt, while sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild went short with a cap-sleeve blue lace mini dress. Both were joined by their fiancé/husband (respectively) and their parents, Richard and Kathy Hilton. Kathy matched both of her daughters wearing a similar blue shade to Nicky and similar dress style to Paris with the ruffled skirt.

While Barron’s younger brother Conrad wasn’t pictured in the family photo, Barron recently gave Conrad a shoutout on Instagram, plugging his two new singles,”Come Clean” and “Healing Hands” writing, “Proud of you brother.”

Paris Hilton/Instagram

In 2016 Conrad served two months in prison after violating his parole, admitting to using drugs including marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids and cocaine, which was a violation of his parole.

Another family who wasn’t in attendance was aunt Kyle Richards. According to a source, Kyle had “tons of press to do” for her new show, American Woman (airing June 7 on Paramount Network), and couldn’t make it to St. Barts with her busy schedule.

His other aunt and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards did attend the wedding along with her daughters Brooke, Whitney and Kimberly and son Chad.

Everyone was also decked in their summery best. Brooke wore a yellow lace midi dress, Kim was in a pink floral dress with espadrilles, Kimberly rocked an orange mini dress and Whitney was in a flowy printed boho day dress.

Friends and family shared many photos of the happy couple during their big day, including clips from inside the ceremony, their first moments as a married couple outside the church and their first dance.

And of course, Paris couldn’t stay away from the DJ booth, spinning some dance mixes during the reception.

Leading up to their wedding, Barron was constantly sharing sweet photos of his fiancée. “Those weeks away from you were some of the hardest days… Having you back in my arms feels like a dream ✨ Not only did I learn a lot about myself on this trip, I learned that I can’t spend another day without you,” he wrote in one caption.