The Super Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With Is on Sale for the Next 5 Hours

One-piece swimsuits are all the rage this summer! Stars like Khloé Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are making the swimwear style fashionable again. If you have yet to hop on the trend, we just discovered a one-piece swimsuit that hundreds of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with — and it’s majorly discounted during Prime Day.

The Hilor swimsuit has an asymmetric one-shoulder neckline that features an adorable ruffle trim. It has a mesh panel and ruched detailing that gives this one-piece the super flattering, form-fitting silhouette that reviewers can’t stop raving about. Plus, it comes in 12 fun colors.

“I NEVER write Amazon reviews. Never once. But this suit is so cute and super flattering I feel the need to let everyone know it! I did size up like other reviews recommended but only about 1 size and it fits perfect. Has some ruching to help hide my flabby baby belly and the material is really thick and soft,” one customer wrote.

Buy It! Hilor Women’s One Piece Swimsuits One Shoulder Swimwear Asymmetric Ruffle Monokinis Bathing Suit, $21.66–$25.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Certain sizes and colors of this best-selling swimsuit are on sale for Amazon Prime members for the next five hours (or until it sells out), but you’ll have to click through to see which colors you can snag for 15 percent off in your size. Shoppers, take note: The suit’s sizing is different from your average swimsuit, so the brand and reviewers suggest purchasing one size larger than you normally would.

In case you need more of a reason to scoop up this one-piece while it’s on sale, just read this review:

“I have FINALLY found a swimsuit that I feel good in! I don’t think that I have ever been able to say that in my life. This suit checks ALL the boxes,” another reviewer wrote. “This suit offers the right amount of coverage in all the right places too! I have never put on a suit that I didn’t feel like I had to keep pulling at it to cover my butt, but this one has the PERFECT coverage making is super comfortable. As others have mentioned also, the design on the front helps hide any insecurities and creates a slimming silhouette! I will be purchasing in a few more colors! If you are looking for a suit that will finally make you smile when you put it on…. get this one!!!!”