This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit Is One of Amazon's Top 10 Most-Bought Fashion Items Right Now
Let's be honest — swimsuits are one of the hardest items to shop for. Sometimes, it can feel nearly impossible to find a women's swimsuit that's comfortable, stylish, and flattering all at once. And don't even get us started on how expensive such small pieces of fabric can be. However, Amazon shoppers claim that they've found one that checks all of the boxes and more.
This Hilor bathing suit is the best-selling one-piece swimsuit on Amazon, and right now, it's also ranking in the top 10 most-purchased fashion items at the retailer. And not only do the rankings prove its wide appeal, but the customer responses back up its superiority, too: Nearly 13,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, which is a huge number for a polarizing item like a bathing suit.
So, what puts this one-piece swimsuit above so many others? Well, first of all, it features a secret fashion hack that creates a snatched waist: ruched detailing. Multiple happy customers rave about how it makes them feel better about their midsection. "This is the first time in years that I was excited about a swimsuit and willing to wear it with confidence," one reviewer wrote. Plus, many moms rave about how supportive the swimsuit is, saying they can play with their kids without worrying about anything "falling out."
Along with the ruching, the one-shouldered ruffle is an of-the-moment trend that instantly elevates this bathing suit from basic to standout. But aside from its stylish look, the best part of this swimsuit might be its comfortable fit. Countless reviews call out how supportive it is, and one refers to the best-seller as "snug but not tight," saying it "sucks everything in well." And to top it off, the bathing suit is affordable, with prices ranging from $25 to $37.
You can choose between 42 colors and patterns like floral designs and animal prints — and if you can't decide, stock up on multiple. Whether you're planning a spring break trip or just want to get ahead of the summer rush to refresh your bathing suit collection, this is your sign to snag this top-rated pick.
