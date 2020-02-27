Amazon Shoppers Are Officially Obsessed with This $30 ‘Super Flattering’ One-Piece

Image zoom

With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s time to start planning your next getaway! If your trip is taking you somewhere tropical, you’ll need to be prepared with a suitcase full of cute swimwear. Last summer, sporting a one-piece was the hottest swimwear trend among celebrities — including Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Chrissy Teigen — and we predict it will continue to reign this year, which is why we’re stocking up on affordable styles.

We regularly browse Amazon’s list of most wished-for women’s swimsuits and cover-ups and recently noticed this Hilor one-piece has managed to swim its way right up to the top-ranking spot. In case you’re unfamiliar, these categorical lists are updated daily to feature the products Amazon shoppers are adding to their wish lists and registries, making it hard to remain at the top. But the Hilor swimsuit continues to beat the odds — and for good reason.

Hundreds of women are calling it “super flattering” and a “classy swimsuit” thanks to its “tummy control” mesh panel and stretchy black stripe bands around the waist that create a figure-slimming silhouette. The one-piece also features elastic shoulder straps designed for bust support that criss-cross at the neck and soft, wire-free removable bra cups that allow for a more personalized fit. Plus, it won’t cost you more than $30, and there are 20 colors and patterns to choose from, including black, army green, white, and blue.

Buy It! Hilor Women’s One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuits Hollow Bathing Suits Monokinis, $21.99–$29.99; amazon.com

“This is seriously the best bathing suit that I have ever worn,” one shopper wrote. “It provides amazing support (which is so hard to find). You won’t be disappointed!”

Another person even admitted to buying the swimsuit after seeing someone else wearing it. “I saw this suit on someone at a resort in Vegas,” the reviewer wrote. “This gal was being stopped by everyone getting compliments on her suit. She would laugh and say she found it on Amazon. Seriously, EVERYONE was complimenting her. I liked it so much I looked it up here and bought it for my daughter. It’s so so so cute! And the quality for the price was great.”

Others love the flattering fit so much that one jokingly wrote that she wants to wear it everywhere — even when she’s not lounging poolside. “I absolutely love this swimsuit. I didn’t want to take it off. I wish I could go wear it right now, to the grocery store, Target, wherever. That’s how confident I feel in it. I love it.”

Sizes for the swimsuit range from S, which the brand estimates is equivalent to a US size 4, to XXL, or a US 16; both the company and many reviewers recommend sizing up. Add the Hilor one-piece to your cart before your next vacay to see for yourself why it’s so widely loved.

