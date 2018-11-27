New Mom, New Look! Hillary Duff Goes 'Icy' Platinum Blonde a Month After Giving Birth

Hillary Duff has a new baby at home and a new hair color.

The Younger actress, 31, decided to give herself an new “winter white out” look on Monday, transforming her blonde locks into an “icy” platinum hue.

Hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon were responsible for Duff’s big change. The actress documented the process on her Instagram Stories, marveling when she saw the color for the first time.

“Oh my god, this is crazy guys,” she said. “Wow. Who is this person? She’s sassy!”

Of course, the dyeing process wasn’t totally painless. “This feels like hot flames on my head,” Duff lamented at on point, as she sat having her hair stripped. “Whomever bleaches their hair all the time knows what I’m talking about. This is horrible. The hot flames are out of this world!”

Eventually, Duff’s “hot flames” were cooled when the bleach was washed off. “The winter white out is complete!” Duff remarked. “What a process.”

“‘Twas a long long day but the mission was accomplished,” she added.

Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet, on Oct. 25, according to the birth announcement posted to their respective Instagram accounts.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote along with a portrait of herself cradling their baby girl with Koma.

The proud new dad also shared the exciting news, writing, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the 🍊 who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Since then, Duff — who is also a proud mama to 6½-year-old son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie — has been sharing snaps and videos of her baby girl on Instagram.

And she’s not the only one in the family who has gotten a big hair change. Koma also dyed his brown hair pink, as seen in a family picture posted on Nov. 17.