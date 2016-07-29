Her look is more significant than you think

Hillary Clinton's DNC Pantsuit Is Her Most Powerful Yet: Here's Why

Hillary Clinton just made history last night at the Democratic National Convention and chose a very fitting pantsuit to mark the occasion.

To accept her party’s nomination at the DNC in Philadelphia, the self-proclaimed “pantsuit aficionado” (see her Twitter bio) hit the stage in white blazer, matching pants and nude kitten heels. Not only did it add another hit to her on-point campaign style, but wearing all-white actually signified something much bigger.

When suffragettes were fighting for the right to vote nearly 100 years ago, they famously wore all-white during their protests. Clinton’s suit felt like a symbolic and significant tie to honor the original glass ceiling breakers, as she made history being the first woman to be nominated for president on a major party’s ticket.

Vogue‘s Anna Wintour has reportedly been brought on as a style advisor during Clinton’s campaign. She’s been helping Clinton pick key wardrobe choices for big moments (which could include this historic pantsuit) and has been reaching out to designers to supply outfits. and we have a feeling the best looks are yet to come.

