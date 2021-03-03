Hillary Clinton 'Loved' Dolly Parton's Cutout Vaccination Shirt: 'Shall We Make This a Trend?'

On Tuesday, the country legend shared a video of herself getting Moderna's COVID vaccine (that she helped fund!) while wearing a sparkly blue cold shoulder blouse perfect for the shot administration

It's Dolly Parton's world, and we're just living in it.

The country music icon, 75, nearly broke the Internet on Wednesday when she posted an Instagram video of herself getting Moderna's COVID vaccine — that she helped fund — in a sparkly blue cold shoulder blouse perfect for the shot administration.

Parton received love and support from thousands of fans and famous friends on social media...and even got the attention of former first lady Hillary Clinton!

"Loved seeing @dollyparton bring back the cold shoulder as a vaccination look. Shall we make this a trend?" the politician wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback of herself sporting the same cut-out style.

The exposed shoulder look originated in the 1950s and '60s thanks in large part to Brigitte Bardot, who often donned off-the-shoulder tops and dresses. In fact, according to Bustle, the trend was originally dubbed The Bardot but became known as the Cold Shoulder when it evolved into a look that featured cut-outs rather than off-the-shoulder designs.

The look made a comeback in 2016 but has been relatively obsolete ever since. Will 2021 be the year of its second, vaccine-inspired resurgence? If anyone can make it happen, it's Dolly!

"I'm finally going to get my vaccine. I'm so excited. I've been waiting a while I'm old enough to get it. And I'm smart enough to get it," she said in the video. "So I'm very happy that I'm going to get my Moderna shot today. And I want to tell everybody that you should get out there and do it too, having changed where my songs to fit the occasion."

The star then sang along to a modified version of her classic hit "Jolene."

Before masking up and meeting with the doctor who administered the shot, she further encouraged the "cowards" who don't trust the vaccine to get their shot.

"I'm trying to be funny now, but I'm dead serious about the vaccine," Parton said. "I think we all want to give back to normal, whatever that is. And that would be a great shot in the arm, wouldn't it if we could get back to that? But anyhow, I just wanted to encourage everybody 'cause the sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal."

"I just want to say to all of you cowards out there: Don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot!" she ended.