Hillary Clinton Says She Started Wearing Pantsuits After 'Suggestive' Photos Came Out in Brazil

Hillary Clinton is opening up about her decision to make pantsuits her fashion thing.

Speaking to CBS News on Sunday ahead of the Sept. 9 premiere of her Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, which Hillary, 74, helms with daughter Chelsea Clinton, 42, the former first lady explained it all had to do with her decision to wear a skirt during a state visit to Brazil.

"I was sitting on a couch and the press was let in," Hillary told CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell. "There were a bunch of them shooting up."

To her horror, some of the images were later used in lingerie ads. "All of a sudden, the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with, I thought my legs together, but the way it's shot, it's sort of suggestive," the former Secretary of State said.

It wasn't just in Brazil that it happened either, said Hillary. "I'd be on a stage, I'd be climbing stairs, and they'd be below me," she told O'Donnell. "I just couldn't deal with it. So, I started wearing pants."

Gutsy, an eight-part documentary series coming to Apple TV+, puts a new spin on the Clintons' best-selling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, bringing intimate conversations with groundbreaking women to the small screen.

PEOPLE confirmed that several big names are set to join the mother-daughter duo and tell their own stories, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem and Dr. Jane Goodall.

The show promises to reveal a side of Hillary and Chelsea never seen before, highlighting their close bond and offering a multi-generational approach to the topical issues discussed in each episode.

Executive produced in part by the Clintons, the series also tapped longtime aides Bari Lurie and Huma Abedin to serve as consulting producers.

In one clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Hillary — a practicing lawyer and law firm partner before she was the first lady — goes head-to-head with law student Kardashian in a contest of legal knowledge.

"I think Kim has an unfair advantage," Hillary said in the episode.

Chelsea, acting as quizmaster, added: "Kim has studied more recently than you."

After a round of questions on the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery, and when a claim of self-defense is permissible, Kim soundly beat Hillary, 11-4.

"It was heartbreaking!" Hillary told PEOPLE in an interview previewing Gutsy, from the HiddenLight Productions studio she founded with Chelsea in 2020.

Both Clintons told PEOPLE they came away from their day of filming with Kardashian feeling impressed. "She worked so hard (on the bar) and persevered," says Hillary.

"We didn't interview her about fashion... her many lines of commerce .. her personal life. We interviewed about what she was doing to help get people who were unjustly or unfairly incarcerated have a second chance."

Chelsea is also ready to join Kardashian's cause.

"She's very self-aware that her celebrity can make a difference positively, and where it may make a negative difference. She never wants to make a negative difference, so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us. I want, even beyond this series, to do whatever I can to help her in that work."

Gutsy premieres Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.