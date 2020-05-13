Hillary Clinton Praises Nancy Pelosi for Her Expert 'Mask-to-Pantsuit Color Coordination'

And this means a lot, coming from the undisputed queen of pantsuits herself

On Wednesday, the former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, 72, posted a photo of her friend and the current House Speaker, 80, donning a pastel pink blazer, pleated trousers and a matching face mask, applauding her commitment to “color coordination.”

“Leader of the House majority, and of mask-to-pantsuit color coordination: @speakerpelosi,” Clinton captioned the Instagram photo of Pelosi, who was at work in Washington D.C. amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We salute to the mask-to-pantsuit color coordination 🙌👑🇺🇸” one social media user commented. Another added, “Yessss!!!! Pink power all the way 😊”

"Love seeing women supporting other women!!" a third person wrote.

And coming from the queen of pantsuits herself, this sweet compliment is especially meaningful.

In 2004, the former First Lady famously chose a black pantsuit for her official White House portrait — instead of the traditional gowns and skirts worn by her predecessors — and has since made the look her signature.

The politician explained in her 2017 memoir What Happened that pantsuits make her “feel professional and ready to go.” She said the style (which she’s worn in just about every color-way imaginable since the start of her career) is not only convenient, it’s strategic.

“A uniform was also an anti-distraction technique: since there wasn’t much to say or report on what I wore, maybe people would focus on what I was saying instead,” Clinton wrote.

“[Pantsuits] helped me avoid the peril of being photographed up my skirt while sitting on a stage or climbing stairs,” she added. “Both of which happened to me as First Lady.”

Early on in her career, she decided to “do and wear more or less the same thing every day,” like her male counterparts instead of wasting time picking out an outfit every morning.

As a woman running for president, Clinton also wrote that she liked the “visual cue” of being “different from the men but also familiar.”

Still, her physical appearance made headlines during her campaign trail, and thus, her beauty routine was not something she overlooked.

“I’ve never gotten used to how much effort it takes just to be a woman in the public eye,” Clinton wrote.