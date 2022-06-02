The Internet-Famous Nap Dress That Always Sells Out Now Comes in the Prettiest New Prints
If you keep up with the latest fashion trends, you've likely laid eyes on a nap dress while scrolling through any social media app. In fact, the #napdress tag page on TikTok has more than 12.5 million views. It's flooded with videos of people raving about various versions of the breezy prairie-inspired style — and more often than not, it's the Ellie Dress from Hill House Home.
The company kickstarted the fandom around the idea of a dress that's so comfortable you can sleep in it. Hence, its nickname. It sold nearly 8,000 nap dresses in the first 30 minutes after launching. Due to its overwhelming popularity, Hill House keeps bringing the dress back in pretty new designs.
This time around, the Ellie is decorated with watercolor-like patterns and bright florals, some of which were created in collaboration with artist Leïla Dubus. Think colorful Italian coastal towns.
So what is it about the Ellie that has influencers and editors hooked? With its A-line silhouette and elasticated smocked bodice, the dress has a super flattering fit. The tiered midi skirt and over-exaggerated flutter sleeves give it a chic flair that's dressy enough to wear for every occasion. Oh yeah, and it has pockets!
Along with the new prints for the famous nap dress, the brand also dropped four new silhouettes with its summer collection: There's the Daphne, a cotton midi style with ruffled sleeves; the Laura, a linen belted shirt dress; the Lucia, a drapey cotton dress with an adjustable tie-waist; and the Billie, a cotton halter-neck style with a structured skirt and rickrack detailing.
This is also the first time Hill House has introduced the Raschel capsule collection, which features knit dresses and crochet totes that would be perfect for the beach. There are so many new pretty options to choose from and styles are already selling out quickly.
All the Hill House dresses are available in sizes XXS to 2XL, and prices range from $125 to $195 depending on the one you desire. Scroll down to shop our favorites from the Hill House summer collection before they inevitably sell out.
