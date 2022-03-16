Those Internet-Famous Nap Dresses Just Got the Prettiest Makeover for Spring — and They're Already Selling Out

Since its debut, the Hill House Home nap dress has become something of a viral internet sensation. The brand sold nearly 8,000 of its original nap dresses, dubbed the Ellie, within 30 minutes after launching. There's a reason people are frantic to get their hands on one: The breezy, prairie-style dress is effortless to throw on for practically every occasion, but also so comfortable you could sleep in it. Hence the name.