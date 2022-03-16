Those Internet-Famous Nap Dresses Just Got the Prettiest Makeover for Spring — and They're Already Selling Out
Since its debut, the Hill House Home nap dress has become something of a viral internet sensation. The brand sold nearly 8,000 of its original nap dresses, dubbed the Ellie, within 30 minutes after launching. There's a reason people are frantic to get their hands on one: The breezy, prairie-style dress is effortless to throw on for practically every occasion, but also so comfortable you could sleep in it. Hence the name.
It's got an ultra-flattering silhouette with its elasticated smocked bodice, tiered midi skirt, and over-exaggerated flutter sleeves that influencers and editors alike adore. The nap dress has been so popular that Hill House Home (aka Hill House) continues to design new iterations and release it in fresh prints. And now that the best-seller has gotten one of its prettiest makeovers to date, it's sure to sell out again.
Vibrant candy colors and two whimsical patterns decorate some of the most-loved Hill House nap dress silhouettes as part of the new Kaleidoscope collection. Of course, we're most excited to see everyone's favorite Ellie dress in the pretty pink and yellow swirl retro-inspired print. It's also available in solid hues hot pink and seafoam blue.
Buy It! Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress in Candy Kaleidoscope, $150; hillhousehome.com
Some of the other nap dresses emblazoned with new designs and colors include the Elizabeth, a shorter version of the original; the Lily, a tie-waist button-down dress; the Paz, a two-piece matching top and ruffled skirt; and the Ava, a dressier A-line option. The brand has also released two new apparel styles — the Ana dress and the Skylar pants — along with some summer-ready accessories, like a canvas bucket hat and cat-eye sunglasses.
What's more is that for the first time ever, the new Ellie dresses are made from a lightweight 100 percent linen material, making one (or two) the perfect addition to your warm-weather wardrobe. Dresses are available in sizes XXS to 2XL and cost $150, with the exception of the Paz skirt and top that cost $100 apiece and the Lily that's $200.
The Kaleidoscope collection dropped at 12 p.m. ET on March 16, and already sizes are flying out of stock. So, the TL;DR: Add the famous Hill House nap dress to your cart before these pretty new prints inevitably sell out.
Buy It! Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress in Poppy Pink, $150; hillhousehome.com
Buy It! Hill House Home The Elizabeth Nap Dress in Lilac Sky, $150; hillhousehome.com
Buy It! Hill House Home The Paz Top in Ocean Kaleidoscope, $100; hillhousehome.com
Buy It! Hill House Home The Paz Skirt in Ocean Kaleidoscope, $100; hillhousehome.com
Buy It! Hill House Home The Ava Dress in Navy Poplin, $100; hillhousehome.com
Buy It! Hill House Home The Lily Dress in Candy Kaleidoscope, $200; hillhousehome.com
