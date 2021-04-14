The Internet-Famous Nap Dress That Always Sells Out Is Now Available for Kids

The whole concept of the nap dress, which hits mid-calf and has a shirred bodice, is that it's one you can do it all in — work, cook, clean, run errands, and of course, nap. Hill House Home's founder and CEO, Nell Diamond, recently shared with Real Simple that the nap dress was created to fill a void. "Before creating the Nap Dress, which took us 18 months to perfect, there was nothing in my wardrobe that served both purposes," Nell said — meaning a dress that easily transitioned from hanging out at home to going out with others. "That's what makes the nap dress so unique, and so universal at the same time."