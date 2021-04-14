The Internet-Famous Nap Dress That Always Sells Out Is Now Available for Kids

Profile Menu
By now, you've probably heard of the "nap dress." You've probably also seen this nap dress. If you own one, you know it's good, and if you don't, you're probably curious if it's worth all the hype — some Instagram users have likened buying a Hill House Home nap dress to scoring a pair of Taylor Swift tickets.
Because everyone wants a nap dress from Hill House Home (also known as Hill House), they frequently sell out. But luckily, Hill House just unveiled a new spring range, and this drop is all the more special because it not only includes a pretty new nap dress for you, but also pretty nap dresses for smaller members of your family.
The Hill House Tiny Collection is full of Internet-famous dresses in kids' sizes for mommy-and-me moments this spring and summer (cue the collective aww-ing). And if past restocks and new launches are any indication, fans of the brand are going to be scooping up both faster than you can imagine.
The whole concept of the nap dress, which hits mid-calf and has a shirred bodice, is that it's one you can do it all in — work, cook, clean, run errands, and of course, nap. Hill House Home's founder and CEO, Nell Diamond, recently shared with Real Simple that the nap dress was created to fill a void. "Before creating the Nap Dress, which took us 18 months to perfect, there was nothing in my wardrobe that served both purposes," Nell said — meaning a dress that easily transitioned from hanging out at home to going out with others. "That's what makes the nap dress so unique, and so universal at the same time."
The cotton nap dress fuses comfort with style and looks just as good with your go-to house shoes as it does with your favorite boots and sneakers. It's versatile! It's chic! It's flowy!. It has cottagecore written all over it, which is another reason the dress blew up post-Bridgerton. And it's the perfect one-and-done spring and summer outfit that hot, humid days don't stand a chance against. So it's easy to see why the brand decided to create a mini version.
The Tiny Collection includes the best-selling Ellie Nap Dress in a range of sizes, from 12 to 18 months through 7 to 8 years. It's available in three spring-perfect colors — Blue Botanical, Navy, and Bubblegum Stripe — and going for $75; the coordinating adult version is $125.
Shop the Internet-famous Hill House nap dress before it sells out (which is almost certainly will).
