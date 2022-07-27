Hilary Rhoda Files from Divorce from Sean Avery After 7 Years of Marriage
Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery are going their separate ways.
On Tuesday, the model filed divorce from the former NHL player in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences" according to TMZ.
The outlet reports that the two have been reportedly separated since July 17. Representatives for Rhoda and Avery did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Files obtained by TMZ also outline custody negotiations of Rhoda and Avery's two-year-old son Nash. Although Rhoda expressed wanting physical custody of their son, the document shows marked off joint legal custody with Avery.
The two welcomed their baby boy in July 2020 after "lots of ups & downs" in their pregnancy journey. Avery shared that the model experienced two miscarriages in a row before conceiving, which he said at the time "might have almost ended our marriage once or twice."
Rhoda, 35, and Avery, 42, married in October 2015 in a rustic ceremony at the Parrish Art Museum, following their engagement in November 2013. The pair began dating in 2010.
Of her fertility struggles, Rhoda shared with PEOPLE in 2020, "I was sensitive to the people out there who are trying to conceive or have experienced loss from miscarriages like I did, so I wanted to share that it wasn't easy for us either."