Lifestyle Style Hilary Duff Stepped Out in a Workout Dress Featuring This Unexpected Pattern — and We Know Where to Find It Plus similar styles starting at $20 Published on August 27, 2022 05:30 AM Now this is how you beat the heat. With summer temperatures sticking around, Hilary Duff kept cool in a breezy little workout dress featuring a pretty pink gingham pattern during a recent outing in Los Angeles. Her sweet-yet-sporty design by Onzie caught our attention because of its functional silhouette (built-in shorts and a supportive shelf bra makes for an easy on-the-go outfit), and the unexpected classic summer print adds to its curb appeal. While her exact dress is already sold out on Onzie's site, it's still available on Revolve for $79. Revolve Buy It! Onzie Active Dress, $79; revolve.com We're accustomed to seeing workout dresses in solid colors, but we like how this patterned ensemble elevates a standard activewear look in a major way. Layer your go-to cardigan or an oversized blazer on top for errands or lunch, or simply pair it with white sneakers and a casual baseball cap (as Duff did) to enhance its sporty look. Hilary Duff Just Wore This Fall Wardrobe Staple — Shop Lookalikes Starting at $40 If you're suddenly in need of active dresses, we're right there with you. Aside from Duff's exact dress, we found this alluring one-shoulder dress that comes in classic black and white, as well as this top-rated tennis dress from Alo, which comes in punchy colors like lime green, tangerine, lavender, and light pink, to name a few. You can also check out Athleta's popular Infinity Dress, which is currently on sale in select colors and comes in sizes XXS to 3X in regular, petite, and plus offerings. And for a classic, snap up the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress, which now comes in a few playful prints and patterns. Shop activewear dresses inspired by Hilary Duff's style below. Alo Buy It! Alo Courtside Dress, $108; aloyoga.com Free People Buy It! Onzie Asymmetrical Active Dress, $79; freepeople.com Amazon Buy It! Kuacua Tennis Dress, $19.21–$35.99; amazon.com Outdoor Voices Buy It! Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress, $100; outdoorvoices.com Athleta Buy It! Athleta Infinity Dress, $54.99 (orig. $99); athleta.com