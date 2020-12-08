Hilary Duff’s Cozy Slippers Are on Sale for Under $50 — but Only Until Tomorrow

Actress, badass mom, children’s book author, and style maven are just a few titles that come to mind when we think of Hilary Duff. But thanks to her most recent Instagram post, we’d add “comfy footwear aficionado” to that list as well.
Duff, who recently announced that she’s expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma, third overall, has been known to sport some of the coziest and trendiest shoes out there — including eco-friendly Allbirds sneakers, Dr. Martens lug sole boots, and, of course, Ugg booties and slippers. Now, the Younger star is adding not one but two adorable pairs of Vince Camuto slippers to her shoe collection and we couldn’t be more excited to try them out for ourselves — especially since we found one of the pairs on major sale at Macy’s.
The star cradled her baby bump as she posed with two styles of Vince Camuto slippers for an Instagram post. “Well I already got two of the things I asked for on my list…guess I wasn’t that naughty 😉 these @vincecamuto cozy slippers will help me survive the holiday season!” she wrote. As luck would have it, Duff’s stylish pair of faux shearling slippers happens to be on sale for 30 percent off during the Macy’s Friends & Family sale. All you have to do is enter the promo code FRIEND at checkout before the deal ends on Wednesday, December 9.
Buy It! Vince Camuto Vameera Faux Shearling Slippers, $48.30 with code FRIEND (orig. $69); macys.com
We totally get why these slippers are the only thing on Duff’s wish list this holiday season: Not only are they easy to slip on while hanging around the house, but they’re also ridiculously stylish thanks to their pointed toe, leather sole, and fuzzy faux shearling upper. Plus, they’re available in three gorgeous colors — taupe, black, and a fun leopard print. Needless to say, scoring them for under $50 is a major style steal.
Be sure to scoop up a pair of Hilary Duff’s Vince Camuto Vameera Slippers before the Macy’s Friends & Family sale ends tomorrow.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.