Hilary Duff Grabbed Lunch in a TikTok Trend That's Too Comfy and Practical to Be a Passing Fad

Hilary Duff is reminding us that tennis skirts have officially outgrown the court!

Last weekend, the How I Met Your Father star grabbed lunch to-go in a white tennis skirt, and it serves (pun intended) as a sign to add one to your closet if you haven't already. Duff went for comfort and dressed hers down with a casual black tee, baseball cap, and sneakers.

TheImageDirect.com

Given the recent resurgence of Y2K fashion fads, it comes as no surprise that tennis skirts are back on the scene. But they're not just nostalgic and cute — they're actually super practical. Most styles have a built-in pair of shorts for coverage and support, which also often features a hidden internal pocket for storing a cell phone or house keys.

That's probably why celebrities, like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Kate Middleton, are wearing them, and why the trending style hashtag has more than 138 million views on TikTok, with dozens of videos showcasing their versatility. They're easily paired with a blazer for a classy, professional look, with a crew neck for warmth, or with a polo for a full-on preppy vibe.

Shop Tennis Skirts Inspired by Hilary Duff:

Spanx The Get Moving Skort 14-Inches, $72; spanx.com

Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Santiny Pleated Tennis Skirt, $26.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt, $27.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Outdoor Voices Sport Skort, $68; outdoorvoices.com

Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt, $49–$59 (orig. $78–$88); shop.lululemon.com

Hoerev Pleated Tennis Skirt, $16.99; amazon.com

We don't know exactly what brand Duff wore, but there are plenty of similar options on the market. For example, the fan-favorite Lululemon tennis skirt is on sale right now. It's available in a variety of colors and patterns, including classic white, and is designed for running, so it has great ventilation.

Then there's less sporty styles like this affordable Baleaf one on Amazon. And we can't forget about the best-selling Hoerev Tennis Skirt that has more than 18,000 five-star ratings and is a steal for under $20 — it even comes in a fun plaid design.

Are you convinced that you need one yet? Shop tennis skirts inspired by Duff's latest street style below.

