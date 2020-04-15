Bored at Home? Dye Your Hair Like Hilary Duff with These Fun Temporary Shades

Image zoom

Hilary Duff just found a brilliant at-home beauty remedy for those of us who are missing our routine salon visits.

The actress debuted a bold new hair shade over Easter weekend, and her at-home dye job may be just the solution to your hair dilemmas while salons are closed — or perhaps a cheerful antidote to your quarantine blues. Temporary hair color options are offered at so many retailers that aren’t experiencing shipping delays, so you can easily give your hair either a little refresh or a complete makeover right at home.

Shop Temporary Hair Color, Sprays, and Dyes

Those looking to liven up their locks can choose from a range of products that run the gamut from quick, subtle sprays and foams to longer-lasting dyes. Temporary color-depositing masks, which will last as long as you continue to use them, are another solution for those looking for something in between appointments.

There are options galore, and the best part? All of them are pretty affordable. Most sprays, mists, and foams are going for less than $10, and temporary or semi-permanent dyes cost just a bit more.

Anyone wanting to copy Duff’s bright blue locks, which she DIYed at home with a little help from her husband, can get a more vivid, longer-lasting tint by using a temporary color or dye. Sephora’s semi-permanent hair color, which leaves a striking teal color on tresses and gently fades with every shower, is an affordable option. Moroccanoil’s Aquamarine color depositing mask is another easy way to achieve Duff’s new look.

You’ll find all sorts of shades and treatments from our list below, which includes retailers offering free and fast shipping options (FYI, some require an order minimum). Choose your favorite and let the at-home hair fun begin!

Image zoom Target

Buy It! SGX NYC Purple Reign Temporary Hair Color Foam, $5.99; target.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask Mini, $7; sephora.com

Image zoom Target

Buy It! Eva NYC Pink Temporary Color Spray, $8 (orig. $10); kohls.com

Image zoom Target

Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $9.99; target.com

Image zoom Target

Buy It! L’Oréal Colorista One-Day Hair Color Spray, $10.59; target.com

Image zoom Target

Buy It! Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint Spray, $12; target.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Sephora Collection Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $12; sephora.com

Image zoom Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Lime Crime Dew You Unicorn Hair Mist, $12.97 (orig. $25); nordstromrack.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Tint Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $16; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Amika Desert Trip Temporary Color Spray, $18; sephora.com

Image zoom Sephora

Buy It! Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask, $28; sephora.com

