Hilary Duff Uses This Natural Oil to Quickly De-Stress During the Day

Hilary Duff has a solution for anyone feeling extra irritable right now: clean skincare brand Tata Harper’s Aromatic Irritability Treatment.

Like many parents, the Lizzie McGuire star is juggling a little extra these days. Duff has been quarantining at home with her husband, Matthew Koma, and children Luca and Banks, and between school closures turning parents into teachers and general coronavirus worries, it’s safe to guess that her stress levels are at an all-time high. So it’s no wonder she shared an Instagram Story featuring the aromatherapy rollerball with her millions of followers.

The aromatic treatment oil, which comes in a .16-oz bottle, contains a natural blend of essential oils. Herbs like jasmine, geranium, and cypress help to “inspire a sense of positivity to ease feelings of frustration and negativity,” according to the brand’s website.

Using it is quick and easy: Simply roll the treatment oil — which, by the way, is non-irritating and suitable for sensitive skin types — onto your pulse points, like the wrists and neck, and inhale deeply. Another way to use it, according to Tata Harper, is to apply the essence liberally onto your palm, rub your hands together to warm up the aromatic molecules, close your eyes, cup your hands around your face, and take five to eight deep breaths.

With stress and anxiety a common issue for most these days, we’re all looking for ways to relax and stay positive — and this Duff-approved treatment oil is one simple way to do so. Shop the natural beauty buy below to incorporate it into your daily routine.

Buy It! Tata Harper Aromatic Irritability Treatment, $65; tataharperskincare.com

