Hilary Duff Designed a Line of Ultra-Cozy Rompers for Moms and Kids — and They’re Selling Out Fast

Make room in your WFH wardrobe, because Hilary Duff just designed the cutest and comfiest outfits that'll replace your loungewear. As a working mom of soon-to-be three, she wanted to create pieces that effortlessly fused comfort with style (sans waistband!). The result is a collection of ultra-cozy and versatile rompers for women and kids with popular Canadian fashion brand Smash + Tess.

Crafted from the company's signature sustainable rayon blend made from bamboo and cotton, the rompers and romperalls (those are romper overalls) are easy-to-wear basics that make getting dressed in the morning stress-free. Styles from the collection have been named after her two kids — there's the Banks romper, which features a henley-inspired button-down front with statement shoulders, and the Mini Luca romper for kids, which adorably matches the Banks.

Available in sizes XXS to XXXL, there are four new Smash + Tess styles for women that cost between $120 to $145, along with four adorable matching options for children in sizes 3-6M to 12/13 that go for $60 to $68. What's more is the Smash + Tess website lets customers see each size of the rompers on different women.

"They're flattering for so many different body types," Duff said in a press release. "I've worn them when I'm in my best shape, throughout my pregnancies and, of course, post-pregnancy. This collaboration was a dream come true. I love fashion, but I also love to be comfortable because I'm a busy mom."​

Duff has actually been a fan of Smash + Tess long before their collaboration, often matching with her daughter Banks in its lounge styles. And she's not the only famous fan — Kate Hudson, Alessandra Ambrosio, Naomi Watts, Emma Roberts, Olivia Culpo, and Gabrielle Union have all worn the supremely soft styles created by the mother-daughter-bestie trio.

The brand says it has seen a 178 percent increase in sales in the past year due to the high demand for comfortable work-from-home clothing. And that demand has already translated to Duff's new collection, which just dropped at 11 a.m. PT today. Sizes are selling out quicker than you can get them in your cart, and we don't know if they'll be restocked anytime soon!

So if you want to get the cute and comfortable styles you've been seeing all over Duff's Instagram, you'll want to act fast. Scroll down to shop the Smash + Tess x Hilary Duff collection before it's completely sold out!

