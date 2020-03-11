Hilary Duff’s Busy-Mom Skincare Routine Includes This $69 Anti-Aging Beauty Tool

Image zoom ALERIE MACON/Getty Images

If you’re a stomach sleeper, you’re going to want to listen up. Hilary Duff just shared her secret to combatting those pesky pillow crease lines and waking up her skin in the morning — and it’s all thanks to a cool anti-aging beauty tool you can buy on Amazon right now.

In a new Vogue video, the Lizzie McGuire alum shares some of her go-to beauty products (and best-kept beauty secrets) with the world, like this Ren eye cream that she applies both under her eyes and on her smile lines and these applicator sticks for fuller-looking brows. But it’s the Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Roller that ultimately piqued our interest.

RELATED: The Internet Is Freaking Out About This $4 Lipstick That’s Going Viral on TikTok

Duff is a busy mom and almost always on the go, but when she does have a few extra minutes in the morning, she likes to “push in the product” — whether that’s a serum, oil, or moisturizer — with this best-selling massage roller (check that Amazon’s Choice badge) that uplifts, revives, and enhances your skin thanks to 24 massaging stones on its hexagonal tip. The celeb-approved beauty find, which replicates techniques from skincare expert Nurse Jamie’s signature facials, has anti-aging benefits, too, as it works to improve the appearance of your skin tone.

Image zoom amazon

Buy It! Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Roller, $69; amazon.com

In the video, Duff explains that she likes to use the beauty roller to “wake up her skin” and tackle those pillowcase lines she gets from sleeping on her face. She also suggests giving your neck some love, since it’s another place where pillow creases often show.

There is a lot to learn from Duff’s busy-mom skincare and makeup routine, but the main takeaway? Make time to show your skin some love, and the Nurse Jamie roller is one quick and easy way to do so.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.