The star showed off one of the major pros of a virtual TV appearance with her funny Instagram story ahead of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Hilary Duff Jokes About Wardrobe Malfunction Ahead of TV Appearance: 'Don't Even Have to Zip Up My Dress'

Not even a wardrobe malfunction can stop Hilary Duff from being Late Night ready!

In a candid Instagram Story shared Tuesday, the How I Met Your Father star shows off the stylish black number she rocked during her virtual appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

At the start of her Story, the 34-year-old actress excitedly announces, "I'm gonna be on Seth Meyers!" as she walks out of a bedroom with a huge smile on her face. Duff proceeds to make her way to her laptop for her interview, during which the camera pans to show the entirety of her outfit: a sheer black polka-dot top with a racerback bra underneath, paired with a fringed flapper-style skirt and matching strappy stilettos.

"Don't even have to zip up my dress," Duff reveals in a subsequent Story, as she points to her unzipped skirt before she settles into her chair.

Host Seth Meyers was none the wiser, telling Duff, "Let me just say this: You haven't aged a day!"

The mom of three disagreed: "I had a lot of hair and makeup to help with that, but I definitely have," she says.

The actress has recently been making the rounds promoting the How I Met Your Mother spinoff How I Met Your Father, in which she stars.

According to a release, the series is described as "a story that catapults us back to the year 2022, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The long-running CBS hit, HIMYM, chronicles the eventful happenings of Ted Mosby (played by Radnor) and his journey to find love as a single man. The show is told through a series of flashbacks as Mosby tells the stories (narrated by the late Bob Saget) to his children 25 years later.

Duff revealed that the spinoff connects to the original series, telling SiriusXM, "It does tie in, and hopefully we'll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast."

"As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter [Bays] and Craig [Thomas] would trust me with the sequel of their baby," Duff said in a statement.

In addition to starring as Sophie on the series, Duff also serves as a producer. The rest of the cast includes Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (The Royals), Tien Tran (Space Force), and Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me). Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall serves as narrator and former Drake & Josh star Josh Peck also has a recurring role as a vice principal named Drew.