When Hilary Duff first revealed her new greenish-blue hue, she wrote on Instagram that she had turned herself into a “mermaid.” And she revealed to

Ellen DeGeneres

that her ocean inspiration was way more literal than we originally thought.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“I’ve never done anything like this,” Duff, 27, shared on

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

on Tuesday. “I was just in Cabo with [my son Luca] and I was staring at the ocean and I was like, ‘I want that on my head.’ So, this happened.”

Speaking of Luca, 3, he has a lot of opinions on his mom’s hair. “Luca is very particular about how he likes my hair. There’s absolutely no buns on my head, no ponytails. I’ll have a ponytail and he’s like, ‘Um, hair down, mom. Hair down, please.’ At least he knows what he likes … He saw [my mermaid hair] and he’s like, ‘Is your hair green, mom?’ And I’m like, ‘That’s right, it’s green.’ And he’s like, ‘Wow.’ ”

Duff also shared that she has a surprising number of tattoos that are generally kept hidden, including a brand new “BK” tattoo reflecting the time she spent in Brooklyn, New York, filming TVLand’s Younger.

“I have a bunch of little guys inside my arms,” she said. “I think that part of me loves tattoos and part of me doesn’t want the full commitment of getting to see them all the time. So, when my arms are down I look just like a normie and when my arms are out I look super hardcore, like a gangster.”

Because when we think “Lizzie McGuire” … we think “gangster.” Bless her heart. (You may recall that she recently said she is known to “act ghetto.” And we thought Gordo was the “hard” one on that set.)

Now that Duff’s hair has been given the Luca stamp of approval, will you be trying out the shade for spring? Or are you not yet ready to go under the sea? Share your thoughts below.

— Amanda Michelle Steiner