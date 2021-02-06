Hilary Duff and Selena Gomez Twinned in the Two Winter Staples Everyone Should Own

A huge winter storm may have coated much of the Northeast with fluffy white snow, but Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff have been prepared to tackle this blizzard for weeks. In fact, they were recently spotted in New York City in the same cold-weather staples that some are now scurrying to buy.
Duff threw her navy blue Canada Goose coat over a beige Chloé blouse (her Younger character is always dressed to the nines), which she styled with black pants tucked into brown Ugg boots. A bejeweled Lele Sadoughi headband topped off her on-set look. Gomez took a similar approach with her extra-long Canada Goose puffer, layering it over light-blue jeans that were tucked into Uggs. A Rare Beauty puffer tote and gray face mask completed her outfit. Put simply, the stars nailed the cute-cozy combo thanks to their twinning durable winter finds.
Duff and Gomez have been spending a lot of time filming outdoors in New York City recently, so these two definitely know the makings of a good winter outfit that can keep them warm for hours. And with both reaching for winter coats from Canada Goose and plush Ugg boots, we're swifty following lead before the next winter storm.
Uggs are selling like hot cakes this season and seriously beloved by practically every celeb you can think of, and same goes for Canada Goose coats. Both worthwhile purchases cost a pretty penny but last a lifetime, but if you're not ready to dish out that much on outerwear, Nordstrom has plenty of lookalikes for less that will keep you toasty, like the Sam Edleman Pillow Collar Belted Puffer Coat or the Bernardo Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat, which is water-resistant.
Duff and Gomez were ahead of the game by opting for Ugg and Canada Goose in the Big Apple a few weeks back. Is this the unofficial winter uniform? According to these two stylish stars, yes. Shop their look at Nordstrom below.
