Hilary Duff and Selena Gomez Twinned in the Two Winter Staples Everyone Should Own

Uggs are selling like hot cakes this season and seriously beloved by practically every celeb you can think of, and same goes for Canada Goose coats. Both worthwhile purchases cost a pretty penny but last a lifetime, but if you're not ready to dish out that much on outerwear, Nordstrom has plenty of lookalikes for less that will keep you toasty, like the Sam Edleman Pillow Collar Belted Puffer Coat or the Bernardo Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat, which is water-resistant.